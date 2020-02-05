Cavan's Niall Murray set to miss full season following quad surgery

Murray helped Cavan reach the Ulster Championship final last year

Last year's beaten Ulster finalists Cavan have been dealt a blow with news that forward Niall Murray could miss the whole 2020 campaign through injury.

The Cavan Gaels clubman had surgery on a quad injury this week.

In a statement on Wednesday the county panel described the news as a "major blow".

They confirmed that Murray would miss the remainder of the Football League campaign and likely the entirety of the summer.

The Breffni men earned their first league win of the season last Saturday, with a four point victory over Westmeath.