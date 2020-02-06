Cathal McShane turned down AFL deal to stay with Tyrone squad after job offer

Cathal McShane returned home two weeks ago from a trial with Australian Football League club Adelaide Crows

Tyrone All-Star Cathal McShane says he turned down a contract from AFL club Adelaide Crows after being offered employment in his native county.

It was revealed on Wednesday McShane would be returning to the Tyrone squad following his 10-day Crows trial.

"This career opportunity given to me by Keystone [Lintels] was a big deciding factor in me staying," McShane, 24, told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

McShane admitted that he had been "very close" to signing the AFL deal.

"Obviously, there's deadlines in terms of decisions.

"It did come down to the wire in terms of the last day I had to make the decision. It was Tuesday [though] I had my mind made in advance on Monday."

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte made no attempt to hide that it was the job offer from the Cookstown-based firm that swayed McShane to resume his gaelic football career for the Red Hands this year.

"This is a very good day for Tyrone football. A very good day for Cathal McShane. A very good day for Keystone Lintels who are actually the reason why he is staying at home.

"Because that's what the GAA has become about now. It's about good people who have been Club Tyrone people for many years.

"They are the people when you need something done that has to have an impact, they are the people that do it."

Harte said his role in McShane's decision had been "peripheral", with McShane's former Tyrone under-21 boss Feargal Logan and Club Tyrone's Jackie Duffy name-checked by the manager as key participants in the process.