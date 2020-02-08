Dublin fight back from 10 points down to draw with Monaghan in Division One

Conor McManus scored Monaghan's goal after only 46 seconds

Dublin fought back from 10 points down to snatch a dramatic 1-15 to 1-15 Division One draw against Monaghan.

Conor McManus' goal after 46 seconds started a sensational first half for the Farney men as they led the sluggish Dubs 1-9 to 0-2 after 29 minutes.

Darren Hughes' black card saw Dublin cut the margin to six only for Monaghan to move nine up again after 59 minutes.

But nine minutes of injury-time saw Kevin McManamon netting before Michael Fitzsimons' point secured a draw.

Monaghan will have nightmares about their failure to close out the game on a wet and windy night in the Irish capital.

Dubs start with 10 of five-in-a-row side

Despite the Dubs starting with 10 members of last September's All-Ireland Final replay team, Seamus McEnaney's side completely dominated the first half with a running game which bamboozled the lacklustre hosts.

Ryan McAnespie's superb angled ball set up McManus' immediate goal and after Dean Rock's reply, two further Micheal Bannigan point started a run of seven unanswered Farney scores as the Dubs had no answer to Monaghan's fluent football.

At that stage, Monaghan were turning the ball over with astonishing regularly as they were winning all the collisions.

And whenever Dublin did get into enemy territory, they lacked their characteristic patience as they attempted ambitious shots which were never likely to split the posts given the conditions.

Man of the match Niall Kearns, Conor McCarthy, Dessie Ward, Darren Hughes were among a host of Monaghan players excelling at that stage of the contest.

McManus' stunning point from the right touchline was the pick of the seven straight first-half points with Ward, Kearns, and McAnespie [two] also on target during Monaghan's period of utter dominance.

Youngster Dan O'Brien and Rock stopped the rot before half-time as Dublin trailed by 1-9 to 0-3 and in truth were fortunate to be only nine down at the break as keeper Evan Comerford had made a superb pointblank save to deny Ryan Wylie.

However, Monaghan were forced to play the opening 10 minutes of the second half with 14 men after Hughes' rather silly black card for dissent in first-half injury-time.

Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney was left to work out how his side had let victory slip against the Dubs

Monaghan let victory slip at the death

With All-Ireland winner Paul Mannion introduced at the break, Dublin hit three unanswered points during Hughes' absence with Rock's two efforts coming either side of a Ciaran Kilkenny score.

However, a thumping 65-metre free from keeper Rory Beggan kicked a 17-minute period which saw Monaghan hit five out of seven scores to seemingly put the match beyond doubt as they led 1-14 to 0-8 by the 59th minute.

McManus hit three successive placed goals during that period with Beggan slotting a 45.

Points from impressive sub Sean Bugler, Rock and Niall Scully cut Monaghan's lead to six by the 64th minute before Conor Boyle seemingly finally closed the door with a superb point from a tight angle a minute later.

But the contest suddenly was alive when the announcement of six minutes of added time was followed seconds later by Kevin McManamon scrambling in a goal to leave only three in it.

After Bugler reduced the margin to one with two further points, Beggan had a chance to close out the game but missed.

As Down referee Ciaran Brannigan adjudged that further stoppages in added time meant there was time for more action, Dublin worked the ball downfield with defender Fitzsimons knocking over the equaliser to deflate the Farney men.

What they said

Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney: "We came tonight with a game plan and its execution was very, very good.

"We're disappointed we didn't get two points but we're absolutely delighted to get one.

"So far the National League has been really good for Monaghan. We're delighted how the process is going with three points out of six."

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell: "Just getting the result, we're very happy with it.

"In the first half, we were very, very poor. We just wanted to be much more competitive in the second half and to be fair to the players, they showed great character.

"We were a bit ponderous in the first half. The tempo wasn't good."