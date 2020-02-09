Cavan's Division Two match away to Laois is postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Mickey Graham
Mickey Graham's Cavan beat Westmeath last weekend

Cavan's Division Two match away to Laois has postponed due to a waterlogged pitch in Portlaoise.

The National League encounter was due to take place at 14:00 GMT but will not go ahead as Storm Ciara's impact continues.

Derry's Division Three game at home to Tipperary goes ahead after a pitch inspection at Celtic Park.

There is also a pitch inspection in Ruislip scheduled for Antrim's match against London in Division Four.

Two of Sunday's other National League matches have been called off - Division Three's Louth v Offaly and Sligo's trip to Wicklow in Division Four.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport