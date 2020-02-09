Football League Division Two: Fermanagh fall to Westmeath defeat

Ryan Jones scored two second-half points for Fermanagh in Mullingar

Fermanagh missed out on a second straight Division Two win after going down to a 0-10 to 0-8 defeat by Westmeath at Cusack Park on Sunday.

Westmeath had a strong wind at their backs and led 0-7 to 0-1 at half-time although Ultan Kelm went close to netting an Erne goal before the break.

Fermanagh failed to capitalise on the conditions in the second half and with Westmeath's Luke Loughlin sent-off.

The visitors reduced the gap to two points but Westmeath held on to win.

Fermanagh lost their league opener but came into the Mullingar game on a high after clinching a comeback victory over Roscommon last weekend.

Storm Ciara ensured the weather would be a large factor in proceedings and Westmeath had it in their favour in the opening 35 minutes.

Quick start

The hosts had five points on the board without reply after just 13 minutes with Ronan O'Toole, John Heslin (2), David Lynch and Callum McCormick on target.

Conall Jones registered Fermanagh's opening point before Heslin and Ray Connellan took Westmeath's advantage out to six points.

Westmeath keeper Jason Day produced a superb save to keep out Kelm's powerful strike second before the half-time whistle.

Ultan Kelm was thwarted by a brilliant Jason Daly save in the Division Two encounter

Heslin added another Westmeath point on restart before the Erne side signalled the start of a possible comeback with points from Shane McGullion, Aidan Breen and Stephen McGullion.

Ray Connellan squandered a Westmeath goal chance but quickly slotted over while Loughlin was dismissed for two yellow cards on 48 minutes.

Conall Jones also wasted a three-point opportunity at the other end but his brother Ryan fired over two points and Breen made it 0-9 to 0-7.

Heslin saw a shot saved by James McGrath but he sent over his fifth point and a Conall Jones score proved to be a mere consolation as Fermanagh slipped to sixth place in a division where just two points separate top from bottom.

What they said:

Fermanagh manager Ryan McMenamin: "It's tough - it's two points dropped and we have to get to the bottom of why we are starting so badly in the first half of games.

"We had chances to take and didn't take them and frees which had to be nailed and we didn't take. We're disappointed and just becomes a battle to stay up."

GAA Football League results

Division One Dublin 1-15 Monaghan 1-15 Meath 2-5 Mayo 1-9 Donegal 2-7 Galway 2-8 Tyrone 0-14 Kerry 0-13

Division Two Armagh 0-16 Kildare 0-10 Roscommon 1-8 Clare 0-4 Westmeath 0-10 Fermanagh 0-8 Laois OFF Cavan

Division Three Derry 0-10 Tipperary 0-6 Louth OFF Offaly Cork 0-16 Down 1-8 Longford 2-14 Leitrim 1-9