Essendon defender Conor McKenna returns home from Australia due to 'family-related reasons'

Conor McKenna represented Tyrone an minor level before joining Essendon in 2015

AFL side Essendon have said defender Conor McKenna has returned to Northern Ireland due to "homesickness and family-related reasons".

Essendon's general manager Dan Richardson said McKenna had the club's full support to return home.

McKenna joined the Melbourne-based side in 2015, earning a new four-year contract in 2017.

In November, the 23-year-old turned out for hometown side Eglish while back in Tyrone during the AFL off-season.

"We have been in lengthy discussions with Conor over recent weeks and we are completely supportive of him returning home to be with his family at this time," Richardson said.

"We remain in constant communication with both Conor and his family and we will continue to provide our support during this period."

On Thursday, Cathal McShane, who was McKenna's team-mate at minor level with Tyrone, rejected a deal with AFL outfit Adelaide Crows to remain in Mickey Harte's set-up.