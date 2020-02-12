Casement Park: GAA suggests it won't increase £15m contribution to project

The return of the Northern Ireland Executive has boosted hopes that the Casement Park project may move beyond computer-generated images

GAA director-general Tom Ryan says it does not plan to increase the £15m that it has committed to give to the Casement Park redevelopment project.

Planning delays have seen the project's estimated total cost rise sharply from £77m to £110m.

The return of the Northern Ireland Executive has boosted the project's prospects but Ryan's comments emphasise that it has a way to go.

"Our commitment is as it stands," said the GAA director-general.

"We will need to secure additional public funding to ensure delivery of the Casement Park stadium."

GAA director-general Tom Ryan launched the organisation's annual report on Tuesday

GAA's record annual revenue of 74m Euro

Ryan was speaking at the launch of the GAA's annual report where it was announced that the organisation had record annual revenue of almost 74m Euro in 2019.

The GAA director-general said that the over-run of costs on Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh redevelopment by some 20m Euro emphasised the need for "fiscal prudence".

"Our resources are finite as well. We did make a commitment at the time and we're still in a position to honour that [Casement Park] commitment.

"We haven't had any discussions with anybody about subsequent cost increases or subsequent demands."

Ryan's report did allude to the positive noises surrounding the Casement project following the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive.

He added: "It is hoped that a positive planning decision for the 34,000-capacity stadium at the West Belfast site will be made within months."

However, when asked whether he was optimistic that the Executive would be prepared to make up the £33m shortfall from the original cost estimates, Ryan replied: "I really don't know.

"We're also keen not to skew the process, wait until the actual planning part is concluded before we get into the nitty-gritty."

All-Ireland replay boosts gate receipts

The GAA's overall 2019 revenue figure is up over 10m Euro from the 63.5m 2018 total.

The All-Ireland Football Final going to a replay contributed to a 6.5m Euro increase in gate receipts to 36m with ticket price hikes and increase in attendances also factors.

Ryan's report did include a cautionary note about the 30m Euro spent on preparing inter-county senior teams in 2019, a figure he described as "unsustainable".

"This was an increase of 11.6% over the previous year, a trend that simply cannot continue.

"Quite apart from being unsustainable, it is not desirable. Yes, counties will invariably secure the funds they need, but at the cost of immense pressure on officers.

"The outlay represents a huge proportion of our collective resources. The other unseen cost is all of the other GAA plans in a country that are foregone or neglected - coaching, club support, facilities and so on."