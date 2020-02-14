Cavan face Laois in crucial re-arranged Division Two Football League game

Evan O'Carroll has been impressive in the early part of the season for Laois

Cavan take on Laois in a vital re-arranged Division Two Football League game at Portlaoise on Sunday.

Cavan go into the O'Moore Park encounter bottom of the table but yet are only two points behind leaders Armagh and Westmeath.

Laois are actually the only unbeaten side in the division after drawing their opener against Roscommon before dominating Armagh.

That win was the most impressive display in the division so far.

Armagh's subsequent comprehensive win over Kildare only served to give Laois' performance against the Orchard men an even more impressive look.

Micheal Quirke, who took over from fellow Kerryman John Sugrue at the end of last season, appears to be organising his team well defensively while direct football is also getting the best out of attackers Evan O'Carroll and Mark Barry.

After being outclassed in their opener against Armagh, Cavan, seemingly every pundit's tip for relegation amid a mini-exodus of key personnel, produced a battling display to overcome Westmeath at Kingspan Breffni.

The subsequent confirmation that Niall Murray will be ruled out for the entire season by injury was a blow for Mickey Graham's side but the Breffnimen will go to Portlaoise believing they can win.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Sunday - 14:00 GMT unless stated

Division Two Laois v Cavan Portlaoise

Division Three Louth v Offaly Drogheda