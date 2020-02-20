Declan Bonner: Donegal boss says Dublin Croke test will show where his team are

Donegal's Patrick McBrearty is tackled by Dublin's Paul Mannion in the 2016 Football League semi-final
Patrick McBrearty is expected to return to the Donegal squad for Saturday's game at Croke Park
Allianz Football League coverage
Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 22-23 February Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds Saturday from 18:45 GMT and Sunday 13:30

Donegal boss Declan Bonner says Saturday's Football League Division One game against Dublin at Croke Park will "tell us a fair thing about us".

The Ulster champions go into the match on three points when they should have six after letting leads slip to draw with Mayo and lose against Galway.

"Any errors or lapses of concentration at this level are punished," Bonner told BBC Radio Foyle.

"We've learned our lesson the hard way. Hopefully we do learn from it."

At the moment, Donegal's three points put them fourth in the table but that it a perilous position with Mayo currently occupying one of the relegation positions on the same total.

Meath looks odds on for going straight back down after losing their three opening games, which included a defeat by Donegal in Navan, but only one point separates all other seven Division One teams.

Donegal's Hugh McFadden battles with Dublin's Brian Howard in the Super 8s game in 2018
Hugh McFadden will be available for Donegal's game against Dublin following injury

Donegal face tough looking run-in

Donegal face a tough looking run-in with games against Monaghan, Tyrone and Kerry coming up after Saturday's contest at GAA headquarters.

"They are all difficult matches and every point is going to be valuable," adds Bonner.

"On Saturday, we're going in against the best team in the country and it's a big challenge but one that we're relishing and looking forward to."

On the face of it, Dublin's struggles two weeks ago when the needed a late run of scores to snatch a draw against Monaghan at Croke Park should give Donegal a certain amount of optimism - particularly given that Paddy McBrearty is expected to be available along with Hugh McFadden, Daire O Baoill and Caolan McGonagle.

McBrearty has resumed Donegal training after spending time in the US while McFadden, O Baoill and McGonagle have recovered from injury.

However, another way of looking at it is that new Dublin boss Dessie Farrell will surely have laid into his team following what he described as a "very poor" first-half display against Monaghan when the Farney men moved into a shock 10-point lead.

Farrell has brought a number of new players into the squad but was still able to start 10 of last year's All-Ireland Final-winning line-up against Monaghan.

"Dessie Farrell, like every other manager, is trying out a number of new players," added Bonner.

"We're in exactly the same position but they still have the nucleus of those [experienced] players such as Ciaran Kilkenny, Brian Howard and Brian Fenton etc etc. They are all still in there and it's going to be a big ask for us on Saturday evening."

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday - 19:00 GMT unless stated

Division One
DublinvDonegalCroke Park
Division Two
FermanaghvCavanBrewster Park
Division Three
DownvLongfordPairc Esler
TipperaryvCorkThurles
Division Four
SligovWaterfordMarkievicz Park, 14:00

Sunday - 14:00 unless stated

Division One
KerryvMeathKillarney, 13:00
GalwayvTyroneTuam
MonaghanvMayoClones
Division Two
ClarevLaoisEnnis
WestmeathvArmaghMullingar
KildarevRoscommonNewbridge
Division Three
DerryvLouthOwenbeg
LeitrimvOffalyCarrick-on-Shannon
Division Four
WexfordvLondonWexford Park, 12:00
LimerickvWicklowRathkeale
AntrimvCarlowGlenavy, 14:30

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport