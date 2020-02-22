Football League Division Two: Cavan beat Fermanagh in derby to go top

Thomas Galligan scored Cavan's second goal in Enniskillen

Two second-half goals gave Cavan a 2-11 to 1-11 win over Ulster rivals Fermanagh to take them to the top of Football League Division Two.

Erne forward Ultan Kelm scored an early goal to help the Brewster Park hosts to a 1-5 to 0-7 at the break.

Padraig Faulkner flicked in Cavan's opening goal before Thomas Galligan netted to take the Breffni side clear.

Fermanagh slip to bottom spot and face the prospect of second-tier championship football.

Ryan McMenamin's side have lost three of their four games - the bottom two will drop into the second-tier championship unless they reach their provincial final.

It was looking good for Fermanagh in a rain-soaked Enniskillen when Kelm finished a fine team move by firing into the back of the net on six minutes.

McKiernan on song

Cavan responded with five points without reply - three came from the outstanding Gearoid McKernan while Oisin Pierson and Oisin Kiernan were also on target.

Conall Jones halted the Breffni charge with two frees before Cavan's Evan Dougherty was black-carded.

Aidan Breen nudged Fermanagh in front but that soon changed thanks to a superb Pierson point from wide and a score from Chris Conroy.

It a half which ebbed and flowed it was the hosts who finished it strongly with Ciaran Corrigan and Ryan Jones slotting over.

Ultan Kelm fired Fermanagh into an early lead against their Ulster neighbours

Fermanagh added another point on the restart through Shane McGullion but the rest of the game belonged to Cavan.

Galligan flicked over the bar before the visitors capitalised on a black card shown to Erne forward McGullion.

Kiernan's point was followed by Faulkner getting a touch to a high ball to net on 51 minutes and the second goal arrived nine minutes later after a Ryan Jones point.

Again it came from a high ball with Erne keeper James McGrath failing to collect the ball and allowing Galligan to finish from close range.

It put Cavan five in front and two points from McKiernan, taking his match tally to five, ensured there would be no comeback.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS/FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One Dublin 1-15 Donegal 1-14

Division Two Fermanagh 1-11 Cavan 2-11

Division Three Down 2-13 Longford 1-14 Tipperary 0-21 Cork 3-13

Division Four Sligo 0-16 Waterford 2-12

Sunday - 14:00 unless stated

Division One Kerry v Meath Killarney, 13:00 Galway v Tyrone Tuam Monaghan v Mayo Clones

Division Two Clare v Laois Ennis Westmeath v Armagh Mullingar Kildare v Roscommon Newbridge

Division Three Derry v Louth Owenbeg Leitrim v Offaly Carrick-on-Shannon