Derry beat Louth by four to boost hopes of promotion from Division Three

McGuigan scored a goal and seven points for Derry, including four frees

Derry kept their hopes of promotion from Division Three alive by beating Louth 2-10 to 1-9 at Celtic Park.

Shane McGuigan starred with 1-7 for Derry and it was his seventh-minute fisted goal which helped the Oak Leafers to a 1-6 to 1-5 half-time lead.

Declan Byrne netted for Louth who had a wind advantage in the first half.

Louth nudged ahead but despite Padraig McGrogan being black-carded and Brendan Rogers getting a second yellow, Niall Loughlin's late goal saw Derry home.

After four rounds of matches, Cork lead the division on eight points, with Longford, Down, Derry and Offaly all on five.

McGuigan had contributed 0-7 in Derry's last match, a 0-10 to 0-6 victory over Tipperary, and he bettered that tally this time round thanks to his early goal.

A Benny Heron point and a McGuigan free gave the hosts a two-point lead and when McGuigan found the net after good work by Niall Toner and Chrissy McKaigue the score was 1-4 to 0-1.

Heron's second point increased Derry's advantage but then two Louth points reduced the visitors' deficit to four.

Byrne goal draws Louth level

Byrne's goal brought the sides level at 1-4 apiece after Conor McCluskey's attempted pass back to goalkeeper and Magherafelt team-mate Odhran Lynch saw the ball appear to stick in the mud.

McGuigan brought his personal tally to 1-4 by the interval to ensure Rory Gallagher's side led by a point.

Scores were at a premium in the second half as Louth went one ahead and then McGuigan and Shea Downey, with a long-range effort, pointed to restore the Oak Leafers' lead.

McGrogan's black card five minutes from time failed to halt Derry's momentum as another McGuigan point left it 1-9 to 1-7 in his side's favour.

Loughlin's goal two minutes into added time made the win certain and after Rogers was sent-off, a final long-range McGuigan free secured a four-point winning margin.

Derry are away to unbeaten Division Three promotion favourites Cork next weekend as they continue their battle to move up to Division Two and avoid Tier Two Championship football this summer.

Louth are bottom of the table, without a win or a point from their first four fixtures.