Antrim peg back Carlow to keep promotion hopes alive

Carlow forward Sean Gannon scored the only goal of the game

A late rally from Antrim rescued a 0-11 to 1-08 draw against Carlow in Division Four at Glenavy.

Sean Gannon's goal gave Carlow an early advantage and Antrim struggled to reel the visitors in throughout a low-scoring affair.

However the introduction of Ordhan Eastwood helped spark Antrim into life and the replacement kicked three points to level the contest.

Antrim held on despite having captain Declan Lynch sent off late on.

Carlow got off to the best possible start thanks to Gannon's goal before Paul Broderick, Jordan Morrissey and Ross Dunphy extended their advantage.

Paddy Cunningham halted the visitors' momentum, and despite Darragh Foley's free, Paddy McBride and Cunningham kicked further points back as Antrim grew into the game.

Carlow keeper Robert Sansom denied Ruairi McCann a goalscoring chance with an excellent block but Conor Murray made it a goal between the sides with a point in first-half injury time to reduce Carlow's lead to 1-04 to 0-04 at the break.

The visitors struck first after the restart through Morrissey's second point of the game as the low-scoring nature of the game continued, although Cunningham's free 15 minutes after the restart reduced the Barrowsiders' advantage once more.

After a barren start to the second half, a flurry of points in the final quarter of the game set up a tense finale.

Foley nudged Turlough O'Brien's men further ahead, but Colm Duffin and two points from Eastwood made it a one-point game.

Broderick's free handed Carlow a two-point lead with four minutes to play, but Murray and Eastwood struck in the dying minutes to level the contest for Lenny Harbinson's outfit.

Antrim survived having Lynch sent off in the final minute of the game and move up to third spot in the table as a result, while Carlow remain in sixth position.