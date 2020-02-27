Tyrone are 'a work in progress' - Harte ahead of Dublin visit

Mickey Harte suffered the heaviest loss of his managerial career as Galway hammered Tyrone by 19 points

Allianz Football League Division One: Tyrone v Dublin Date: Saturday, 29 Feburary Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Throw-in: 19:15 GMT

Mickey Harte believes Saturday's Division One game against Dublin may be just what his Tyrone side needs to get over last week's drubbing by Galway.

Earlier this month the Red Hands bounced back from defeat to Ulster rivals Monaghan by beating Kerry in their next game.

Harte is hoping that trend will continue in Omagh on Saturday evening.

"It could be good to get a team like Dublin, but we need to really dig deep," said Harte.

"It's always good to get quality teams to come and play you in the National League."

After two wins and two defeats in their four league games to date, Tyrone know that victory is likely needed to keep their hopes of reaching the Division One final alive.

"I told the players, there's two ways you can look at this," said Harte.

"You can say we are a horrible team and we were battered off the field, or you can say we are a decent team and we beat Kerry the last game out.

"We're possibly not either of those. We're not a great team and we're not a horrible team.

"We're somewhere in between, we're a work in progress, and we have got to believe that we're better than that score-line."

Cathal McShane suffered an ankle injury early in the second half against Galway

Tyrone's difficulties against Galway were compounded by the loss of Cathal McShane, who suffered a serious ankle injury which leaves the forward on the long-term injury list along with captain Mattie Donnelly.

The blow came just two weeks after McShane had committed his future to Harte's side after interest from Aussie Rules outfit Adelaide Crows.

"Everybody is very down about the outcome of that game, both the score-line and losing Cathal," said Garte.

"That has an awful impact on players who play around him and play with him, and so looking forward to him giving so much of himself again," said Harte.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One Tyrone v Dublin 19:15 GMT, Healy Park Mayo v Kerry 19:15, Castlebar

Division Two Laois v Kildare 19:00, Portlaoise

Division Three London v Wicklow 13:00, Ruislip Wexford v Sligo 14:00, Wexford Park Waterford v Carlow 19:00, Fraher Field

Sunday

Division One Donegal v Monaghan 14:00 GMT, Ballyshannon Meath v Galway 14:30, Navan

Division Two Roscommon v Westmeath 14:00, Dr Hyde Park Fermanagh v Armagh 14:00, Brewster Park Cavan v Clare 14:30, Breffni Park

Division Three Cork v Derry 14:00, Páirc Uí Chaoimh Lough v Leitrim 14:00, Dowsallshill Longford v Tipperary 14:30, Pearse Park Offaly v Down 14:30, O'Connor Park