Cathal McShane: Tyrone hopeful that full-forward will play again this season

McShane was taken of early in the second half of Tyrone's heavy defeat by Galway in Tuam

Tyrone are hopeful that forward Cathal McShane will play again this season after scans revealed that his ankle injury is not as bad as first feared.

It is understood that McShane has not broken his ankle, but has suffered dislocation and damaged ligaments.

He will miss the rest of the league having been taken off on a stretcher during last weekend's defeat by Galway.

Tyrone will also be without the suspended Kieran McGeary for the visit of Dublin on Saturday.

The Pomeroy man saw his appeal against the red card that he picked up against Galway turned down at a Croke Park hearing on Thursday afternoon.

While McShane's lengthy injury is still a considerable disruption to Tyrone's 2020 plans, the Red Hands will be relieved that the Owen Roes clubman, who recently turned down a move to the AFL, may still have a part to play this season.

It is probable that corrective surgery will be needed on McShane's ankle, although Tyrone GAA have yet to confirm a timeframe for the forward's return.