Fermanagh against Armagh postponed after Brewster Park pitch inspection

Fermanagh said the game was called off due to the amount of surface water on the pitch at Brewster Park

Fermanagh's Football League Division Two encounter with Ulster rivals Armagh has been postponed after Brewster Park failed a pitch inspection.

Details for the rescheduled fixture will be announced by the GAA on Monday.

Tyrone's win over Dublin on Saturday was played in atrocious conditions as Storm Jorge affected the weekend's league fixtures.

Donegal against Monaghan goes ahead in Division One after a pitch inspection in Ballyshannon.

Cavan's Division Two game with Clare will also go ahead as scheduled at Breffni Park.

Mickey Graham's side currently top the keenly-contested Division with three wins from their first four games.

Armagh lead the chasing pack, one point adrift of Cavan, while Fermanagh as second from bottom after only one win four games.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Saturday

Division One Tyrone 1-10 Dublin 1-7

Division Four London 2-10 Wicklow 5-9 Wexford 1-9 Sligo 2-7

Sunday

Division One Donegal v Monaghan 14:00 GMT, Ballyshannon Meath v Galway 14:30, Navan Mayo v Kerry 13:00, Castlebar

Division Two Laois v Kildare 13:00, Portlaoise Roscommon v Westmeath 14:00, Dr Hyde Park Fermanagh P-P Armagh 14:00, Brewster Park Cavan v Clare 14:30, Breffni Park

Division Three Cork v Derry 14:00, Páirc Uí Chaoimh Lough v Leitrim 14:00, Dowsallshill Longford v Tipperary 14:30, Pearse Park Offaly v Down 14:30, O'Connor Park