Fermanagh against Armagh postponed after Brewster Park pitch inspection

Brewster Park
Fermanagh said the game was called off due to the amount of surface water on the pitch at Brewster Park

Fermanagh's Football League Division Two encounter with Ulster rivals Armagh has been postponed after Brewster Park failed a pitch inspection.

Details for the rescheduled fixture will be announced by the GAA on Monday.

Tyrone's win over Dublin on Saturday was played in atrocious conditions as Storm Jorge affected the weekend's league fixtures.

Donegal against Monaghan goes ahead in Division One after a pitch inspection in Ballyshannon.

Cavan's Division Two game with Clare will also go ahead as scheduled at Breffni Park.

Mickey Graham's side currently top the keenly-contested Division with three wins from their first four games.

Armagh lead the chasing pack, one point adrift of Cavan, while Fermanagh as second from bottom after only one win four games.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Saturday

Division One
Tyrone1-10Dublin1-7
Division Four
London2-10Wicklow5-9
Wexford1-9Sligo2-7

Sunday

Division One
DonegalvMonaghan14:00 GMT, Ballyshannon
MeathvGalway14:30, Navan
MayovKerry13:00, Castlebar
Division Two
LaoisvKildare13:00, Portlaoise
RoscommonvWestmeath14:00, Dr Hyde Park
FermanaghP-PArmagh14:00, Brewster Park
CavanvClare14:30, Breffni Park
Division Three
CorkvDerry14:00, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
LoughvLeitrim14:00, Dowsallshill
LongfordvTipperary14:30, Pearse Park
OffalyvDown14:30, O'Connor Park
Division Four
AntrimvLimerick14:00, Portglenone
WaterfordvCarlow14:00, Fraher Field

