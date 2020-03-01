Clare run out 1-14 to 0-15 winners against Cavan in Division Two

Joe McGann scored Clare's goal early in the first half

Clare made the most of an impressive first-half performance to see off the challenge of Cavan at Kingspan Breffni in Division Two.

The visitors, who started the day bottom of the division, led by 1-08 to 0-5 at the break thanks to Joe McGann's early strike.

Cavan responded after the restart but Mickey Graham's men ultimately left themselves with too much work to do.

Forward David Tubridy hit four points as Clare ended 1-14 to 0-15 winners.

Oisin Pierson, Eoin Cleary and Brian Magee all kicked scores in a tight opening period before McGann's goal and points from Keelan Sexton, Ciaran Russell and Cleary put Clare in control after 18 minutes.

Pierson kept Cavan ticking over but points from Cleary and David Tubridy kept the Breffnimen at arm's length but Ciaran Brady's point in the snow meant the hosts ended the half on a positive note.

Substitute Stephen Murray and two frees from Pierson set about immediately trying to reduce Clare's margin, momentum which was briefly halted by Cian O'Dea and Cleary, before Brady brought the visitor's advantage down to two points.

Ciaran Russell, Gearoid McKiernan and Cleary all traded further points before Tubridy kicked his second score of the game as Clare's advantage remained at four points.

With the home side pressing for an equaliser, Pierson and Martin Reilly brought the gap down to two as the game ticked into injury-time.

Pierson's point from play set up a grandstand finish in Cavan, but Tubridy hit straight back as Clare ran out eventual two-point winners.

As a result, Cavan slip off the top of Division Two after Roscommon beat Westmeath, while Fermanagh drop to the bottom and are in relegation trouble after their fixture against Armagh was postponed at Brewster Park.

"The better team won on the day. Clare came and wanted it more," reflected Cavan boss Graham.

"After their goal it was always about trying to cut the deficit down and we aren't happy with our overall performance today.

"It wasn't as if we took them for granted because we know that Clare are a good team."