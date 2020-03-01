All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie final: Slaughtneil's four-in-a-row bid falls short as Sarsfields edge decider

Sarsfields beat Slaughtneil at the third time of asking after losing the 2017 and 2018 finals

Slaughtneil were denied a fourth All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie title in a row after a dramatic 1-8 to 0-10 defeat to Sarsfields at Croke Park.

Siobhan McGrath scored a late goal as the Galway side avenged their 2017 and 2018 final defeats by the Derry side.

Sarsfields led by three points at half-time but Slaughtneil battled back during a pulsating second half.

It is Sarsfields' first All-Ireland title and denies Slaughtneil becoming the second side to win four in a row.

Determined to better Slaughtneil at the third time of asking on this stage, Sarsfields were deserved leaders at half-time with two of the McGrath sisters - Siobhan and Orlaith - coming to the fore during the opening 30 minutes.

The two sides traded the opening four scores, with Siobhan and Orlaith McGrath replying to points from Slaughtneil's Louise Dougan and Tina Bradley, who had to settle for a point after being presented with a decent goal chance.

Siobhan McGrath scored a late goal during a frantic final five minutes

However, it was the Galway side who settled as the first half wore on with Siobhan McGrath adding a further two points, the latter of which being the score of the half as the forward wheeled away from two Slaughtneil players before splitting the posts with dead-eyed precision.

Bradley was able to grab her second point to get the Derry side back to within a point but a point apiece from the aforementioned McGrath sisters established a three-point advantage for Sarsfields at the break.

Slaughtneil come out firing after the break

If Slaughtneil were slightly sluggish in the first half they more than made up for it after the restart by dramatically upping the intensity.

Midfielder Shannon Graham led the defending champions' revival, registering an excellent point after an impressive thrusting run through the Sarsfields defence.

That was swiftly followed by Bradley's third and fourth points of the afternoon as the Ulster Player of the Season began to leave her mark on the final as she brought her side back on level terms.

With 10 minutes remaining, Slaughtneil joint-captain Siobhan Bradley scored a magnificent point from distance to give them the lead for the first time since the second minute.

However, Sarsfields were undeterred and quickly nudged themselves in front with quick-fire scores from Rachel Murray and Orlaith McGrath before Josephine McMullan made it eight points apiece to set up a tense finale.

And while Dougan split the posts with a stunning hit from 70 metres, the McGrath sisters combined effectively, with Orlaith finding Siobhan, who kept her composure before finding the back of the net from close range.

In the dying seconds, Slaughtneil thought they should have won a free when Eilis McGrath went down under the challenge of Joanne Daly.

While the Slaughtneil players felt it was a push, referee John Dermody threw the ball in and Sarsfields were able to clear and hold on to deny their opponents a fourth successive title.