Four Kilcoo players named in GAA Club Players' Awards football team

Kilcoo's Darryl Branagan and Liam Silke of Corofin are in contention for the Footballer of the Yeatr award

Four players from beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilcoo have been named in the GAA Club Players' Awards football team.

Defenders Aaron Branagan and Darryl Branagan, plus forwards Paul Devlin and Conor Laverty have all been recognised with awards.

The Ulster champions made their first appearance in an All-Ireland final in January but lost 1-12 to 0-7 to Corofin after extra-time.

Darryl Branagan is one of three players nominated for Footballer of the Year.

Corofin defender Liam Silke and his clubmate, midfielder Ronan Steede are also in the running for the prize, with the winner to be announced at Croke Park on Friday night.

Corofin's historic third straight All-Ireland title resulted in them sweeping up seven places in the team.

The Galway and Connacht champions have now won 20 of these awards since they were first introduced in 2018.

Silke and Martin Farragher have won three in a row.

GAA Club Players' Football Team 2019: Bernard Power (Corofin), Aaron Branagan (Kilcoo), Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin), Liam Silke (Corofin), Kevin O'Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda's), Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo), Daithi Burke (Corofin), Ronan Steede (Corofin), Gary Sice (Corofin), Paul Devlin (Kilcoo), Sean Gannon (Eire Og), Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St.Endas), Martin Farragher (Corofin), Conor Laverty (Kilcoo).