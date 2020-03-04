Slaughtneil's McKaigue and Rodgers make GAA Club Players' Awards hurling team

From the section

Brendan Rodgers earns his second award after helping Slaughtneil reach the All-Ireland semi-finals

Slaughtneil pair Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rodgers have been named in the GAA Club Players' Awards hurling team.

The team is dominated by players from beaten All-Ireland finalists Borris-Ileigh and Ballyhale Shamrocks, who successfully defended their title.

Ballyhale beat Ulster champions Slaughtneil in January's semi-final.

Shamrocks duo TJ Reid and Evan Shefflin and Borris-Ileigh's Brendan Maher earned nominations for Club Hurler of the Year.

As well as Reid and Shefflin, Ballyhale are represented by defenders Joey Holden, Darren Mullen and forwards Colin Fennelly.

Goalkeeper James McCormack, defender Paddy Stapleton, midfielder Dan McCormack and attacker Jerry Kelly make up the five-strong Borris-Ileigh contingent alongside Maher.

Slaughtneil's McKaigue now has awards in both codes having picked up a Club Football award in 2018 with the Derry club while full-forward Rodgers adds to the award he won in 2018.

The awards take place at Croke Park on Friday night.

GAA Club Players' Hurling Team 2019: James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh), Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Shane Cooney (St Thomas), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil), Brendan Rodgers (Slaughtneil), TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh), Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins).