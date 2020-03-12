How it stands as this year's ultra-competitive Football League nears its conclusion

There's just something special about the GAA Football League.

With thrills, spills, upsets and plenty of late drama, the 2020 campaign has provided a gripping prelude to what's to come during Championship summer.

This year's incentive of the two-tier All-Ireland championship has added some extra spice to Divisions Two and Three, and the stakes are now higher than ever.

With two games to go in the latest edition of the league campaign, BBC Sport NI take a look at the situation of Ulster's nine counties, from those who look safe and pushing for top spot, to some who could be looking at relegation.

Division One

It's still all to play for in Donegal, Tyrone and Monaghan in Division One

Tyrone

Mickey Harte's side have been a bit of an enigma in this league campaign, flattering to deceive one moment before stunning some the biggest names the next.

Despite their erratic form, Tyrone find themselves third in Division One, a point behind Kerry in second place.

With an intriguing game against Donegal on Saturday, followed by a final-day encounter away to Mayo, the Red Hands could yet sneak into the top two.

It says a lot about Tyrone's character, after the Cathal McShane saga and his subsequent injury, that they are still in contention to reach the top tier's decider.

Once again, when the claws have been out for Harte's men, they come up with the goods and force themselves into contention once again.

Remaining fixtures: Donegal (A), Mayo (A)

Donegal

While the game in Ballybofey is big for Tyrone, it is arguably even bigger for Donegal.

Kerry away on the final day is as difficult as they come, so Declan Bonner will be targeting a big result at home to their Ulster rivals.

Donegal's fans will feel there is no way their team should be in this position after squandering seemingly unassailable leads against Mayo, Galway and Dublin to secure only one point from those games.

With the way the league's head-to-head system works, a win over Tyrone will still take the north-west outfit above the Red Hands, however defeat would leave them vulnerable to struggling Mayo heading into the deciding day.

So it will be all hands on deck to ensure their safety in the Division and maybe force their win into the top two and a place in the final if other results go their way.

No matter what happens, it could be that Donegal are relying on Tyrone to do them a favour on the final day, because if Harte's men do beat Mayo, then the pressure would be lifted off the shoulders of the Tir Conaill men.

It's a hard one to call but you get the feeling that Bonner's men do have enough in the tank to survive, but if an unthinkable return to Division Two does happen, all eyes will go back to that late, late defeat by Dublin in the fourth game week.

Remaining fixtures: Tyrone (H), Kerry (A)

Monaghan

Like Donegal, Monaghan are poised rather precariously despite a strong start to their league campaign.

Kerry are a tough opponent in their next encounter, however they take on a Meath side in their final game who are yet to pick up a point.

If Seamus McEnaney's men can deal with being favourites and record a big score on Meath, then they should be able to avoid being dragged down into Division Two no matter what happens against Kerry.

Like Donegal, they could be banking on Ulster rivals Tyrone doing them a favour against Mayo on the final day, however, however the Farney county will be aiming to maintain the spot in the pinnacle of the football league by their own means.

Remaining fixtures: Kerry (H), Meath (H)

Division One W D L PD PTS 1 Galway 4 0 1 22 8 2 Kerry 3 1 1 4 7 3 Tyrone 3 0 2 -14 6 4 Dublin 2 2 1 4 6 5 Donegal 2 1 2 18 5 6 Monaghan 2 1 2 2 5 7 Mayo 1 1 3 -15 3 8 Meath 0 0 5 -21 0

Division Two

Fermanagh have it all to do but Cavan and Armagh have impressed to date

Armagh

There's tight, and then there's Division Two.

A win can take a team from fifth in the table to top of the pile, or vice versa if you are on the receiving end of a defeat.

After five games, Armagh are sitting pretty at the top of the Division and have generally impressed under the guidance of Kieran McGeeney.

Roscommon will be tricky opponents to negotiate on Saturday night, however the Orchard county will fancy their chances backed by a vocal home crowd at the Athletic Grounds.

Clare, too, will no pushovers in Armagh's final game in Ennis. The sides drew in a tight and tense encounter last year, and this time it's the Banner have home advantage. However you could argue that Armagh have progressed more in the past 12 months, but it is all to play for with promotion on the line.

Armagh haven't been in Division One since their relegation in 2012, even dropping as far as Division Three before McGeeney took over in the dugout.

It would be an impressive rise under All-Ireland winner 'Geezer' if Armagh can pull it off and return to the top flight.

Remaining fixtures: Roscommon (H), Clare (A)

Cavan

Cavan were tipped as relegation candidates heading into the League, but an impressive run means that Mickey Graham's men hold third place in the Division.

However in saying that, two points separate Cavan in third to Kildare in seventh, so it is very much still all to play for at both ends of the table.

After an opening-day defeat by Armagh, the Breffnimen stunned Westmeath, Laois and Fermanagh to move into contention. However a defeat by Clare, when they were favourites, mean they are still trapped in the almighty mid-table scrap.

Roscommon, vying with Armagh for top spot, will be tough final-day opposition so Cavan may need to get something from Sunday's game in Newbridge to preserve their Division Two status and ensure all-important tier-one football come summer.

Remaining fixtures: Kildare (A), Roscommon (H)

Fermanagh

Things are looking rather bleak for the Ernemen. Ryan McMenamin's men only have one victory from their five games so far and getting points on the board has been a difficulty.

To put it bluntly, Fermanagh simply haven't converted their chances and their highest points tally in a single game is 13 points.

They've also only scored one goal in their five games to date, against Cavan, and that can be the difference between an edgy victory and narrow defeat.

McMenamin's side haven't been getting hammered week in, week out. So if Fermanagh can turn it on in front of goal then they may be able to provide a miracle and avoid the drop, however they know time is against them and with a poor head-to-head against teams around them, they are firmly the Division's underdogs.

Put simply, Sunday's game in Ennis is must-win for the Ernemen and even then will probably need a home victory against Laois on 22 March to survive.

If Fermanagh fans want to take a positive from the current campaign, they will be one of the favourites for the Tailteann Cup if they are relegated and forced into the second tier of the All-Ireland. However, that will be scant consolation one suspects.

Remaining fixtures: Clare (A), Laois (H)

Division Two W D L PD PTS 1 Armagh 3 1 1 26 7 2 Roscommon 3 1 1 17 7 3 Cavan 3 0 2 2 6 4 Westmeath 2 1 2 -6 5 5 Laois 2 1 2 -8 5 6 Clare 2 0 2 -6 4 7 Kildare 2 0 3 -2 4 8 Fermanagh 1 0 4 -21 2

Division Three

It looks like either Derry or Down will be consigned to Division Three football next season

Down

The added importance that has been placed on Division Two also applies to Division Three.

There has been an almighty scramble for the top two places in the league, which would not only secure promotion, but a coveted spot in the main All-Ireland Championship.

Under Paddy Tally's leadership, things are looking good for Down. The Mournemen are in a strong position as we enter the business end of the league campaign as they face Leitrim at home on Saturday before a concluding game against a Louth side who look relegation certainties after losing their five opening games.

As expected, Cork are runaway leaders in the Division and look nailed on to secure an immediate return to top second tier.

Down are currently tied for second with Longford, who face a trip to Cork on the final day, so Tally's side will know two good results will give them a great opportunity to grab a place in the top tier of the All-Ireland.

Remaining fixtures: Leitrim (H), Louth (A)

Derry

In contrast to Down, Rory Gallagher's maiden campaign as Derry manager has been rather underwhelming.

Defeats by Down and Cork mean the Oak Leafers need the Mournemen to slip up quite badly in their final two games to have a chance of snatching promotion and all-important tier-one football.

A home win over Longford on Sunday is an absolute must and Offaly will also have to be despatched in Tullamore on 22 March for Derry to have any chance of clinching an unlikely promotion place.

When things are put in perspective, Derry were a Division Four outfit last season, and with Gallagher only in his first campaign in the hot seat, better times for the Celtic Park men surely lie ahead. But that will be small consolation by the evening of 22 March if they find themselves remaining in Division Three.

Remaining fixtures: Longford (H), Offaly (A)

Division Three W D L PD PTS 1 Cork 5 0 0 24 10 2 Down 3 1 1 7 7 3 Longford 3 1 1 14 7 4 Derry 2 1 2 5 5 5 Offaly 2 1 2 -4 5 6 Tipperary 1 1 3 -10 3 7 Leitrim 1 1 3 -17 3 8 Louth 0 0 5 -19 0

Division Four

Is Lenny Harbinson about to guide Antrim into Division Three?

Antrim

After a three-year spell in the Division Four wilderness, Antrim are in position to earn promotion back into the third tier but there remains much to do in the closing two matches.

Wicklow in Aughrim on Sunday represent a real test for Lenny Harbinson's men in the penultimate match although Waterford at home should be easier pickings for the Saffrons on the final day of round-robin action.

Despite putting themselves in a good position, Antrim have missed out on promotion in the last two years, so question marks remain about whether they can hold their nerve when it comes to crunch time.

However if they can secure a return to Division Three, it will be a timely boost for football in the county as the calls to build Casement Park begin to gain momentum once more.

Two closing wins will guarantee promotion for Harbinson's men. The opportunity is there for them.

Remaining fixtures: Wicklow (A), Waterford (H)