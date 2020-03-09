Antrim hurlers' will battle for promotion against Kerry at Croke Park on Sunday

John Egan celebrates his winning score for Kerry in the promotion-relegation play-off against Antrim in 2015

Antrim hurlers' will battle for promotion to Division One against Kerry at Croke Park on Sunday.

The GAA announced on Monday that the Division 2A Hurling League decider will throw in at 13:00 GMT at headquarters.

The match will be part of a double-header with Dublin's Football League contest with Meath following at 15:15.

Antrim will go in as favourites after beating Kerry 2-20 to 2-14 in their Division 2A round-robin contest at Tralee eight days ago.

The Saffrons denied Offaly a place in the Croke Park final after hitting two injury-time goals to earn a dramatic 2-14 to 0-20 draw in Tullamore on Sunday.

An Offaly victory would have meant them facing the Saffrons in the decider in what - on the face of it - would have been a more difficult task for Darren Gleeson's side.

Offaly were left furious at the final whistle after referee David Hughes played eight minutes of injury-time when only six had been allotted.

Neil McManus scored Antrim's first goal in the seventh added minute before Conor McCann netted in the final minute of injury-time.

The winners of Sunday's game will earn promotion to Division One where the Saffrons last played in 2018.

Experienced Antrim campaigners such as McManus will remember a painful play-off defeat by Kerry in April 2015 which saw the Saffrons relegation to the then Division 1B as the Kingdom earn a dramatic promotion by earning a 2-16 to 1-18 win at Parnell Park