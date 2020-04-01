Six Slaughtneil players named in Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year

Aoife Ni Chaiside
Aoife Ni Chaiside of Slaughtneil is in the running for the Club Player of the Year award

Six Slaughtneil players have been named in the 2019-20 Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year, with Aoife Ni Chaiside selected as Ulster's Provincial Player of the Year.

The other players chosen from the All-Ireland runners-up are Céat McEldowney, Shannon Graham, Siobhan Bradley, Tina Bradley and Louise Dougan.

The team features six players from All-Ireland champions Sarsfields.

Sarsfields defeated Slaughtneil 1-8 to 0-10 in their All-Ireland decider.

The Galway side's success at Croke Park on 1 March denied the Ulster champions a fourth straight All-Ireland title.

Ni Chaiside joins other provincial winners, Niamh Hetherton of Leinster holders St Vincent's, Mairead Scanlan from Munster champions Scariff-Ogonelloe and Siobhan McGrath of Sarsfields in the running for the Club Player of the Year award, which will be announced on Friday night.

Team of the Year: Laura Glynn (Sarsfields), Ceat McEldowney (Slaughtneil), Laura Ward (Sarsfields), Susan Vaughan (Scariff-Ogonnelloe), Aoife Ni Chaiside (Slaughtneil), Maria Cooney (Sarsfields), Shannon Graham (Slaughtneil), Mairaad Scanlan (Scariff-Ogonnelloe), Niamh McGrath (Sarsfields), Siobhan Bradley (Sarsfields), Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields), Tina Bradley (Slaughneil), Louise Doogan (Slaughtneil), Siobhan McGrath (Sarsfields), Niamh Hetherton (St Vincent's).

