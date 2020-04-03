Ulster GAA facing 'difficult and worrying time', warns secretary Brian McAvoy

All GAA activities across Ireland have been suspended indefinitely

Ulster GAA secretary Brian McAvoy has admitted it is a "difficult and worrying time" for Gaelic games at all levels.

McAvoy said the Ulster GAA has had to furlough some of its 56 staff due to the coronavirus crisis.

He said the impact of the pandemic on the organisation will be significant.

"We have asked all our staff to universally take a pay cut which is consistent with the GAA at national level," he said.

"Seventy-five per cent of the Ulster GAA income comes from gate receipts or from central funding. Both of those have virtually dried up and that is a major concern."

He added: "Well over half of the revenue from the Ulster Championship and Club championship goes straight to the counties and clubs, so not only are we losing out, but they are too.

"Long term, some of the day-to-day initiatives that have been undertaken in the past are certainly going to be put in hiatus for a period of time."

'There is huge uncertainty'

Contingency plans have been drawn up around the 2020 calendar with McAvoy, who is involved in daily conference calls with the GAA at national level, saying "everything is still on the table at this stage."

"We are looking at a number of scenarios predicated on if and when we resume activities," he explained.

"The first option was a normal resumption in May but, as every day passes, that looks less and less likely, so we are planning for other scenarios. The later we go into the year, the more condensed the season will become."

He is also cognisant of the fact that the Ulster Championship is played across two jurisdictions with potentially different Government directives, and is eager that underage games are also taken into account when considering calendar switches.

"There is huge uncertainty, but the hope is that we can salvage some sort of season at adult and juvenile level," he continued.

He remains in regular communication with the Stormont Executive alongside Northern Ireland's two other main sporting bodies, the Irish FA and Ulster GAA.

He welcomed a recent funding initiative from the Department for Communities, but also echoed concerns from IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson that small business relief schemes are not available to clubs, seeking clarification on the issue from Government.

Clubs are unable to operate social clubs, lotto schemes and other fundraising initiatives that under normal circumstances would help finance their daily running costs.