GAA: Senior inter-county fixtures before July 'highly unlikely'

All GAA activity has been suspended since 12 March

The GAA says it is "highly unlikely" that there will be any inter-county activity before the start of July at the earliest.

With lockdown measures in place in the Republic of Ireland until at least 5 May, the GAA has conceded that the provincial championships will not begin at the beginning of next month as scheduled.

It is still hoped that the league campaigns, which were suspended with two rounds of fixtures remaining, will be completed.

No sanctioned games have taken place since Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced restrictions on large public gatherings on 12 March.

It is the hope of the Irish government that lockdown measures will be eased on 5 May, however the restrictions will not all be loosened at once, with guidelines against large gatherings expected to remain in place.

"The senior inter-county championships… will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available," said the GAA in a statement on Tuesday.

Monaghan were due to host Cavan in the Ulster Championship curtain-raiser on 10 May

"However, it is the Association's view that it is highly unlikely these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest."

A special Congress will be held on Friday 17 April to discuss ways in which competition structures could be changed in order to accommodate the completion of all major competitions in what will be, at best, a considerably shortened season.

With qualification for this season's All Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers allocated in accordance with league position, the GAA is keen to see the campaigns played to a finish.

"When sporting activity recommences, the GAA will accommodate both club and county games," read the statement.

"The Association also intended to complete the Allianz Leagues, or at least those that have a bearing on next year's divisions, where possible."