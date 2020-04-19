GAA: 'You are giving a massive commitment' - trailblazing referee Farrelly

Maggie Farrelly officiates at inter-county level and switches between the men's and women's games

When it comes to women referees in the GAA, Maggie Farrelly has led the way.

The Cavan whistler has been the trailblazer in that department and made history in 2016 when she became the first female to take charge of a men's senior match.

She is one of only three women officiating at inter-county level, regularly switching between the men's and women's games, and is confident more will follow.

"I have continuously refereed in both codes, that is important to me," she says.

"Having that open communication with both Associations is vital.

"Sometimes you find yourself juggling, trying to do your best.

"It can be quite challenging because you are giving a massive commitment and the sacrifice you are making is no different to that of an inter-county footballer."

Farrelly refereed her first ladies inter-county match in 2006, and took charge of the All-Ireland Junior Final in 2007, graduating to a first All-Ireland Senior Final in 2014.

A year later she crossed over to the men's game, refereeing Fermanagh against Antrim at minor level and in January 2016 took charge of the Dr McKenna Cup game between Fermanagh and St Mary's.

She longs to see more women picking up a whistle.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Associations' Referee Academy has ten females enrolled and the hope is they will progress to meet the standard of the national panel.

Farrelly hopes to see more female referees taking charge on the national panel

"It's great to see more females getting involved. In fairness the LGFA launched a programme last year, the Female Leadership Programme," she added.

"There were five new referees introduced after that programme and in a couple of years' time, you'd hope that those five girls might become involved in refereeing.

"One of them has done the line for me a couple of times.

"She is refereeing in her own county and in Leinster, that's great to see that they are giving the commitment. But the support is also there and that's key, particularly for new referees."

Sport is a massive part of my life

In her 'day job' she is helping to develop minority sports in the north west.

As well as encouraging young referees into football, she is aiming to introduce niche sports like tennis, cricket, rugby and gymnastics to the area working as educational and training coordinator for the Donegal Sports Partnership.

"It's great to be involved in something that I'm passionate about. Sport is a massive part of my life. It's a fantastic opportunity to work in that field.

"I'm working with minority sports through the North West Sporting Pathways Programme, which is run in conjunction with Derry and Strabane District Council, Donegal County Council and Donegal Sports Partnership.

"My remit is to try and develop minority sports like gymnastics, boxing, women's rugby, tennis and cricket. The main two I focused on were tennis and gymnastics. We got a commitment from Ulster Tennis to run an academy and the aim is to create a North West Tennis Academy.

"Our first session was due to start on 15 March, but that's on hold for now. We're waiting to see what happens in the coming months. It is unclear at this point due to the situation that we are in."