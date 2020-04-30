Cathal McShane: Red Hands forward against closed doors resumption

Cathal McShane attempts to escape from three Kerry players during the league game in February

Tyrone All-Star Cathal McShane says playing a game without fans because of coronavirus restrictions would be "like a friendly".

Crowds of over 5,000 are not permitted in the Republic of Ireland until at least September and staging matches behind closed doors is a possibility.

"It's not something I would be a fan of," said the Red Hands forward,

"Going through stadiums and you see Tyrone fans streaming in - it drives you on, it's what inspires you."

He added: "I'm thinking, if you are on the team bus and you are not seeing all of that and its behind closed doors, although it's a big competition, its like a friendly because it's just different."

It's been a rollercoaster year so far for McShane, who rejected the chance of an AFL career in Australia after a job offer in his native county.

Injury blow

In his first match back after returning to the panel he sustained a serious ankle injury and is continuing his recovery after surgery.

However, his current focus is on others during the lockdown and he is helping his club Owen Roe raise funds for local organisations and the NHS in a Sunrise to Sunset 200k challenge on Saturday.

Competitive football looks a long way off and playing behind closed doors may be the only option to complete the championship this year, but McShane struggles to envisage such a scenario.

"I don't know how people would prepare for that - there would be a mental battle to overcome for you are always looking to take inspiration from the fans who are there to support you," he added.

"Tyrone have such a great support and we love playing for them so it would be weird."