Conor Murray: Antrim footballer's baby daughter back home after heart surgery

Conor Murray (right) is hoping Antrim get the opportunity to restart their push for promotion from Division Four

Antrim footballer Conor Murray has spoken of his joy at his baby daughter Camille undergoing successful heart surgery in Dublin after the operation was twice delayed because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Camille was born in Belfast in December with Conor and wife Laura already knowing surgery would be required.

A lack of an intensive care bed saw surgery twice being delayed in Dublin.

But the surgery then took place at Our Lady's Children's Hospital on 17 April.

"Everybody is grand now," said Murray, 31.

"She has been feeding brilliantly. Before surgery she was struggling to get bottles into her. She is sleeping all night and feeding with no problems.

"We knew she had to get surgery before she was six months old.

"She had an appointment every month in the Royal's heart clinic. She went for an appointment there in the middle of March and the cardiologist was concerned about her weight," added the Lamh Dhearg clubman.

Ten days in Royal before Dublin call comes

At that stage events moved quickly with Camille spending 10 days in Belfast's Royal Hospital before the call came from Dublin.

"They don't do cardiac surgery in the north any more. They told us she would go for open surgery in Dublin.

"We stayed in the Royal for a week and a half and then we got transferred down to Dublin on the Wednesday.

"On the Thursday, she was all set for surgery but it got postponed because of the Covid-19 situation with only one ICU ward in Dublin available at that stage.

"The other ICU ward was having to be refurbished because of social distancing requirements.

"On Easter Tuesday, the same thing happened. The surgeon was ready but there was no ICU bed again.

"Then we got another date which was the Friday after Easter. Thankfully the surgery took place that day."

The Covid-19 crisis meant that only one parent could be present in both the Belfast and Dublin hospitals at any one time but the Heartbeat Trust came to Conor's assistance during Camille's stay at Our Lady's in Crumlin.

Conor and and Laura needed to live separately and self-isolate for fear of contracting Covid-19 during Camille's hospitalisation, while their three other children, Roma, Jude and Fiadh, all aged under eight, stayed with family in Belfast.

"My wife was able to stay in the hospital accommodation. It was a long three weeks to a month there but at least we are home now."

After such an ordeal, the Murray clann are now enjoying their family time in Belfast with schoolteacher Conor currently off work because of the global pandemic.

Will any more football be played in 2020?

It's safe to say that football has not been uppermost in Murray's mind over the last number of weeks but thoughts of when the games might return after beginning to enter the fray.

"Hopefully when the lockdown ends we will get some kind of football season.

"Camille hasn't seen any games since she was born so hopefully she'll get up to the club or a county game if the season happens."

When the National Football League was halted after four rounds in late February because of the coronavirus outbreak, Antrim had accumulated five points which left them one adrift of Wexford, who occupy the second promotion spot, with Limerick on maximum points.

It remains unclear when or if the league will resume and if a championship campaign is even going to be a possibility in 2020.

"It's all up in the air in terms of the league. Hopefully we can get that completed because we are in promotion contention and that would be a massive thing for us to get promoted from Division Four.

"I don't know what they are going to do with the All-Ireland. I think it will just depend on what advice they are given by the government.

"But just even to have a couple of club games or even play the club championship would be great."