Benny Tierney: Kieran McGeeney has Armagh 'going in right direction'

Benny Tierney helped Armagh to the county's sole All-Ireland triumph in 2002

Former Armagh goalkeeper and 2002 All-Ireland winner Benny Tierney says the county is "going in the right direction" under Kieran McGeeney.

The former Kildare manager has been at the helm of his native county since 2015 and last year guided the Orchard county to the Ulster SFC semi-finals.

"They've had to rebuild and Kieran has been part of that process from day one since he's taken over," said Tierney.

"It has been a slow process but they are now playing on the front foot."

Armagh were beaten by Cavan in the 2019 Ulster semi-final replay, before being edged out by a point by Mayo in the third round of the All-Ireland Qualifiers.

They sat top of Division Two of the 2020 Football League with three wins and a draw from five games before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic brought a halt to proceedings in March.

Talented footballers coming through

"We've got talented footballers coming through - like Oisin McConville's nephew Rian O'Neill and Jarly Og Burns, son of Jarlath, these are all exciting prospects for Armagh football," Tierney told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"Looking in all I want is for Armagh to be doing their best, and Geezer is getting, as he always will do, the best out of his characters."

Tierney indicates he recognised traits in his former Armagh team-mate during his playing days which marked him out as a leader and coach of the future.

"I don't think I have ever met a more driven and more dedicated and committed sports person in my life. To this day he's still the same.

"It was so obvious that sports management or motivation or something in that field was always going to be a driving force for Geezer."

'My mantra was to live in the moment and enjoy it'

As the twentieth anniversary of Armagh's maiden All-Ireland final win over Kerry edges nearer, Tierney reflects on the memories of that success with fondness.

"It was a great time to be involved and I look back on them with great fondness. I look back on it nearly as much for the craic and the social side of it and the things we got up to. There are stories I still giggle at and recount on many occasions.

"Winning was great but my mantra through it all would have been that I lived in the moment and enjoyed it. It was a brilliant journey.

"I was coming towards the end of my career. I had been part of Armagh teams that were playing in Divisions Four and Three of the National League where you might have had 50 or 60 at a game.

"For me to experience the range of going from Division Three or Division Four to winning an All-Ireland probably made it mean more to me.

"The quality we had in 2002 and some of the players that I was very fortunate to play with I think will go down in history as probably some of the best players ever to wear an Armagh jersey."

Goalkeepers Paul Hearty and Benny Tierney celebrate after Armagh beat Kerry in the 2002 All-Ireland final

'Modern game wouldn't have suited me'

Tierney adds that the changing nature of modern gaelic games may not have suited him, given the commitment and level of professionalism involved.

"I don't think the modern game would have suited my mentality, or my physique to be honest, as shown by the size of my jersey at times" he says candidly.

"The modern day footballer is practically professional, with the level of commitment and dedication that a county footballer is giving these days.

"People always say maybe it's maybe going too far in this department but you ask anyone of these county players and that's where they want to be, so they must be enjoying it.

"Everything evolves and gaelic football has evolved so much in the last 20 years even though it's still very much an amateur sport."

Adjusting to online learning

The Mullaghbawn clubman is a headmaster at St Peter's primary school in Cloughreagh, near Newry, and is still adapting to his present circumstances caused by the coronavirus health crisis.

"I always used to joke as a teacher and a principal that school would be a great place without children but I can assure you it's not.

"It's an empty hollow building and we're trying to put things in place like online learning, which again was new to most of my staff and most of the staff all over Northern Ireland, who'd been dabbling with it but not using it as a main focus for learning.

"We've got that up and running and we are open every day because we have children of key workers coming into the school as well.

"It doesn't even compare to our National Health Service or the people on the front line, but we feel as a school we are doing something and helping in some way through this very strange time in our history."

