GAA president says games unlikely while social distancing measures remain

The Ulster Championship was scheduled to start on Sunday with the preliminary game between Cavan and Monaghan

GAA president John Horan believes gaelic games are unlikely to return while social distancing measures remains in place.

Speaking to RTE's The Sunday Game, Horan cast doubt on major gaelic matches being played behind closed doors or in front of small crowds.

"I can't see it happening to be quite honest," said Horan in response to a question about games taking place while social distancing measures remain.

"We can't risk anybody's health."

The Irish Government's phased reopening of the Republic of Ireland suggested that GAA teams could begin to meet up again in July but Croke Park then said that inter-county games would not take place until October at the earliest.

Social distancing expected to last many months

However, with social distances rules because of Covid-19 predicted to last for many months, Horan's latest comments suggest there is a real prospect of the money-spinning All-Ireland championship in football and hurling not taking place this year.

"When this is all over and we are all back to normal life, I would hate to think as an organisation that we would have made a decision that cost any family a member of their family," said the GAA president.

"We are holding those July and October dates out but if we can't realise those dates, then we will have to make more serious decisions and push it out more.

"If we push it out more it may mean we'll have to call off club or inter-county championships and maybe then we'll have to call off both."

Horan said that the championships would have to start by "October or November" at the latest with the likely best case scenario that they would be completed in the early part of 2021.

However, all the while, the GAA president was making clear his view that the retention of social distancing would mean no games in 2020.

Donegal were scheduled to play Tyrone in a huge Ulster SFC game next weekend

'Gaelic games is a contact sport'

"If social distancing is a priority to deal with this pandemic, I don't know how we can play a contact sport. That is what Gaelic games is. It is a contact sport.

"When you look at the level of contact in sports, scrums in rugby are probably at a different level. But I don't think to say our games are non-contact is correct, no."

The GAA president admitted that the prospect of this year's Football and Hurling Leagues being completed is now remote.

"I would be inclined to say we will struggle to finish the league."

Horan admitted that the a total wipeout of the GAA championship would cost the association in the region of €50m.

This would involve the loss of gate receipts - with occasions such as the All-Ireland finals attracting over 80,000 spectators to Croke Park - plus TV revenues and sponsorships.

"Looking at the figures at the moment, it looks like we will end up with a loss of €25 million to €30 million, centrally in Croke Park. That is the central GAA and the actual stadium.

"Throughout the organisation taking into account county boards and clubs, the loss for the year for us is probably in the region of €50m."