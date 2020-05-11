Club Players' Association chairman Micheal Briody said the survey showed a "significant number of club players" will not want to play until a Covid-19 vaccine is available

A survey has indicated that only 57% of club GAA players would be prepared to return to training in advance of a Covid-19 vaccine being in place.

The survey, conducted on behalf of the Club Players' Association, had more than 3,000 respondents.

The findings indicated 22% did not want to return in 2020 with 21% 'don't knows' and 57% saying they would be prepared to resume action.

The survey also found only 34% would be happy to attend inter-county games.

Publication of the Club Players' Association survey follows GAA president John Horan's comments on Sunday that he believed a return to action was unlikely as long as social distancing measures remained in place.

"The survey results indicate that a significant number of club players believe that until games are safe, they do not want to play," said Club Players' Association chairman Micheal Briody.

27% of players live with vulnerable person

The survey found that 27% of club players live with a person over 70 years of age or a vulnerable individual and indicated any relaxation of social distancing was unlikely to make the resumption of Gaelic Games more likely.

With GAA club members the length and breadth of Ireland involved in assisting elderly and vulnerable people, the CPA chairman praised what he described as a "phenomenal voluntary effort".

"The GAA as an association has shown real leadership. It is further evidence of the importance of the grass roots GAA to the fabric of Irish society and further highlights the need for the games to be more community centric going forward."

All the survey's questions were framed in terms of no Covid-19 vaccine being in place.

In that circumstance, the survey found that 61% of club players would be prepared to attend club games but only 34% would go to inter-county matches.

There was also a finding that 64% would train or play if a temperature check was in place.

"All sporting bodies are faced with the unenviable task of determining when it is safe for their games to resume in light of the Covid-19 pandemic shut down," added the CPA chairman.

"The GAA as an amateur body, probably has a more difficult task than most because their players all work or study so it is not possible to bubble wrap them between games.

"Those players will return to families, workplaces, schools or colleges and the task of contact tracing becomes more difficult."

Briody praised the GAA's decision to form a Covid-19 advisory group but expressed disappointment it had "no direct advocate for the club playing population".

The CPA has sent the findings of the survey to the GAA's director general Tom Ryan and asked him to pass the document to the advisory group.