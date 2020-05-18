Padraig Hampsey came into the Tyrone senior squad in 2016 after the Red Hands won the All-Ireland Under-21 title

Looking back, Padraig Hampsey admits he would do things differently.

Going into the 2019 Ulster SFC semi-final with Donegal, the versatile Tyrone defender knew he was not operating at the peak of his powers.

He had been struggling with an injury for a while, but found the lure of a date with the reigning provincial champions at Kingspan Breffni Park too strong to resist.

Unfortunately, the afternoon ended in despair, for Hampsey, and the Red Hands.

Defeated 1-16 to 0-15 by Declan Bonner's soon-to-be back-to-back champions, Tyrone were left to pick up the pieces before the All-Ireland qualifiers.

For Hampsey, however, it was one of several difficult afternoons during a season spent playing through the pain barrier.

"Something people don't honestly know, and I haven't spoken about it properly, is that I got an operation at the end of last year," Hampsey tells BBC Sport NI.

"It's no excuse, but that day against Donegal, it was hard to take. I wasn't on top of my game and I knew it.

"I maybe should have been more honest with the backroom team and Mickey Harte himself and pulled the plug on last year altogether because I was going through so much pain and it wasn't really worth it."

For much of the 2019 campaign, Hampsey struggled with groin pain. When it progressed to the point where he could barely get himself out of bed and an innocuous sneeze left him in agony, he decided enough was enough.

With the help of the Tyrone medical team, he visited Professor Ernest Schilders in England.

Donegal captain Michael Murphy has Padraig Hampsey's celebrations ringing in his ears after Tyrone's All-Ireland quarter-final win in 2018

Schilders, an expert in hip and groin conditions, decided Hampsey needed bilateral groin repair, and so the Coalisland club man went under the knife in November.

Serious injuries do not discriminate. The majority of GAA footballers, and indeed athletes in other sports, will face an extended spell on the sidelines at some point in their career.

And for Hampsey, the timing was less than ideal. Having been blooded by Harte during the 2016 season, the 2015 All-Ireland Under-21 winner came of age in 2017, underlining his burgeoning inter-county potential with an eye-catching display in Tyrone's Ulster semi-final win over Donegal.

That day at Clones, Hampsey attracted plaudits after restricting Tir Chonaill captain Michael Murphy to one point from play. He says, at that stage, he was "flying" with regards to his fitness.

A month later, he further enhanced his reputation with a man-of-the-match display in the final as Tyrone outclassed Down. Then, after a hugely impressive 2018, he joined teammate Colm Cavanagh in collecting an All-Star award.

A matter of pride

With a rapidly improving CV, Hampsey admits deciding to ignore the pain in 2019 was a matter of "pride".

Firmly established as a key member of his county's panel, he did not want to miss the big championship games and pass up another chance to go toe-to-toe with Murphy and Donegal.

However, during that semi-final, Hampsey admits Murphy "gave him a run around the park".

"I had done so well over the last few years and I just got to the stage where something wasn't right," he said.

"I was maybe doing something wrong in my own training. It was a learning point - if it happened to me now, I'd maybe say 'look, it's not worth it' because I cost the team that day [against Donegal]. That is the way I look at it.

"Mickey Harte took his chance with me, I put my trust in him and he put his trust in me."

'I'm in a happy place now'

Hampsey admits he likely exacerbated the problem by playing in Coalisland's defence of the Tyrone SFC after the end of the 2019 inter-county season.

However, following a successful operation, he has had time to reflect. A period without football left him with a fresh dose of perspective: health, without exception, comes before the game.

"I feel like the operation has done me the world of good," he added.

"I can safely say that there is no real pain there and I have to thank the medical team in Tyrone - the physios did serious work for me. They got me straight in for the operation.

"It's made a job of me and I'm in a happy place now.

"When I was going for the operation, they were saying it would be three months without football or running.

"But I looked after myself with regards to nutrition, sleep, and other parts of the rehab so I was back quite quickly. The Tyrone team were telling me not to push the boundaries, but I was feeling good.

Hampsey agrees that his realisation and recovery helped prepare him for the mental and physical challenges raised by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health and safety of the players, and their families, he believes is "not something to be messed with".

For now, he is content with following his training programme during lockdown to keep himself in shape ahead of the GAA's eventual resumption.

But these days, if he feels pain after an intense session, he knows to take a day or two off and let his body recover.