John Murphy was part of Pete McGrath's management team when the Mourne County won the 1991 and 1994 All-Ireland titles

Tributes have been paid to former Down gaelic football star John Murphy following his death.

The Newry Shamrocks clubman helped Down win the 1968 All-Ireland title when his early goal contributed to the Mourne County's triumph over Kerry.

Murphy also won a National League medal with Down and helped Ulster win two Railway Cup titles.

He was part of Pete McGrath's management team which Down clinched the 1991 and 1994 All-Ireland titles.

"We in Down GAA have been privileged that John Murphy was part of our story," said a Down GAA statement.

"He was a man of integrity and a man of honour, someone who lived the dream of playing for his county, winning an All-Ireland, scoring that famous goal and then of helping to shape two Down teams to win All-Irelands.

"He enjoyed the reunions with playing colleagues from those great days and of growing older with the boys of 91 and 94.

"He had his favourite seat in the stand at Páirc Esler and watched the next generations give of their best for both Down and Newry Shamrocks.

"When Peter McGrath took on the role of county manager in the autumn of 1989, he turned to John again as a selector, once again John Murphy was to have a significant impact in that role.

"John had presence and status and had a great ability to relate to players personally and to get the best out of them in turn as footballers."