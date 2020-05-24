Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

After the most satisfying Sunday of his football career, Peter McGinnity just wished he could go to work the next day.

Having spent years as a pupil and teacher at St Michael's Enniskillen listening to the school's Tyrone students lording it over Fermanagh, one special day at Breffni Park in 1982 helped him drown out all the noise.

McGinnity, who would become Fermanagh's first All-Star later that year, regards the county's Ulster SFC semi-final win over Tyrone as possibly his greatest performance and definitely his most significant win.

He says: "It was special because it was beating Tyrone and because it opened the door into an Ulster final, and Fermanagh had not been there since 1945".

"Beating your neighbour always carries extra weight.

"We had listened to Tyrone my whole life. The Trillick and Dromore boys came to school at St Michael's and we heard all about it.

"Brendan Donnelly from Trillick was at the school and he played for Tyrone in that Ulster semi-final, but in fairness to him he certainly wasn't the loudest or the most annoying of them.

"Coming from Roslea I had a big rivalry with Monaghan because Scotstown is part of our parish, but Tyrone were the team I really wanted to beat.

"It was just a pity that when we did it was during the summer holidays.

"I remember thinking 'I wouldn't mind going into school in the morning to talk to all the Tyrone staff and pupils in the school'. I would have loved talking football to them that day."

Rubbing shoulders 'with the big boys'

It was a performance that Fermanagh had been building towards, arguably for more than a decade.

McGinnity was part of Fermanagh teams that won back-to-back Ulster Under-21 titles in 1970 and 1971, and actually played minor, Under-21 and senior football for Fermanagh in 1970, incredibly making his senior debut that winter just a week after his 17th birthday.

"We were also in two Ulster minor finals in '70 and '71 but only Ciaran Campbell, Barry O'Reilly and myself played in both Under-21 finals and also played against Tyrone in '82.

"Some boys went away, maybe it was a lack of organisation but looking back on it I don't know why more of those teams didn't come through.

"St Michael's won a MacRory in '73 and around 1977/78 we started to win and put in a few performances.

"We won a Dr McKenna Cup (in 1977) and got to a national league quarter-final and played Mayo, so we were starting to rub shoulders with the big boys."

McGinnity guided Roslea to Fermanagh Senior Football Championship success after hanging up his boots

Illness to Arthur McCaffrey meant it was McGinnity - who also won three Antrim SFC titles with St John's in three years in the late 1970's - who got to lead Fermanagh around the field for the pre-match parade on a wet, dirty, day in Cavan.

He spotted someone he knew from Roslea standing beyond the wire, below the level of the pitch.

"Mickey Joe had a white shirt on him opened down to the waist and the water dripping out of him.

"I did an interview with the BBC some years later and I mentioned it. Two or three weeks after the interview I was in the pub in Roslea and I met Mickey Joe, and he was only delighted that I didn't know the real story.

"'Sure did you not know what happened that day?' he said to me," smiled McGinnity.

"He'd seen a few boys ducking through a hole in the hedge so he made a break for it.

"An Ulster Council official grabbed him and got his coat and ripped his shirt, but he got into the match for nothing. He got real pleasure telling me that one."

No one was as surprised as me

McGinnity lined out against the brilliant Tyrone star Eugene McKenna, whom he played with on winning Railway Cup teams for years and who became a lifelong friend.

Tyrone recalled the great Frank McGuigan from his travels but everything came good for Fermanagh.

Dom Corrigan scored a big goal in the 1-8 to 0-10 win and chipped in with a couple of points, while McGinnity also scored a couple in a superb display. He remembers one of his points from play as pivotal.

"I scored a point off my left foot from the wrong side from a long way out.

"I could hardly believe it when it went over. People were surprised it went over but not as surprised as me.

"We were never going to win by five or six points because we were not a heavy-scoring team but when that point went over you felt it was going to be our day. I felt it was inevitable.

"It was unusual for us to be feeling as confident as we were going into the latter stages of the game. It was just a great feeling.

"I was okay against Derry in the first round but I was pleased with my performance that day.

"We were walking up the street in Cavan after the game, us on one side and the Tyrone boys on the other. One fella whom I won't name, who I don't know very well anyway, said loud enough for us to hear 'Those boys beat us?'

"That added extra gloss to it for me to be honest.

"It was the most satisfying and most important win ever. It was just a pity we could not repeat it in the final."

There is always another game, another year

With JJ Treacy training the team under a well-organised manager in John McElroy, Fermanagh were dreaming of winning a first Ulster title when they faced Armagh in the Ulster final.

While McGinnity's goal in the second half drew Fermanagh level and the game was there to be won with 20 minutes to go, they faltered.

Missing two key forwards in Jimmy Cleary, who was part of Northern Ireland's World Cup squad in Spain, and John Donnelly remains a regret for McGinnity.

"If we'd had either of them in the final, who knows? The further you go away from it the longer time goes on the more you wonder about it and think 'if only'.

"When you are playing there is always another game, another year.

"Armagh were probably a better than us but it's a game we could have won.

"Joe Kernan came on in the second half and changed things for them. Their man-marking was very good. It lives with us still."

Fermanagh gear up for 1982 Ulster SFC final

The Fermanagh players never got to keep their Ulster final jerseys as a treasured memento.

They were asked to hand them back because the county board had bought them with the autumn's league campaign also in mind. The team's star player reluctantly handed his over.

"I was disappointed," McGinnity admitted, "but it wasn't worth having a row over it".

"A couple of jerseys were never returned. Ten years later we were given the opportunity to buy a replica one, but it wasn't quite the same."

However there was no chance of anyone taking an All Star off McGinnity after his stunning efforts in '82.

For a small county to have a player recognised among the country's elite was regarded then, as now, with a degree of pride.

"It still resonates with me," he says.

"It was a proud time for me and my family and Roslea were happy with it, Fermanagh were happy as well.

"To be Fermanagh's first All Star... well it opened the door a bit."

It needs to be the perfect storm

Fermanagh had another go the following year, beating Down in the first round before losing to Cavan in the semi-final, McGinnity suspecting over-confidence may have cost them a crack at another Ulster final.

And so the wait for a first Anglo Celt Cup goes on.

Fermanagh should have been launching another Ulster championship bid today against Down today at Brewster Park before Covid-19 intervened.

"It builds... the longer it goes on," McGinnity admits.

"It so nearly happened for us in 2008 under Malachy (O'Rourke).

"You need the right players, coaches, manager and the right backing from the county board, it all needs to come together.

"For Fermanagh it needs to be a perfect storm. Hopefully it will happen some day."