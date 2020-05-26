Conor Glass joined Melbourne club Hawthorn in 2016

Aussie Rules player Conor Glass has explained how he is preparing to return to competitive action with his club Hawthorn by undergoing regular Covid-19 testing and getting back to training.

The former Derry minor says training has a very different look to it, while he is being tested twice a week.

"We were back in training over a week ago and I'm just happy to be back and looking forward to playing," he said.

"I'm out of contract at the end of the year so it's a massive year for me."

"If I get selected I'll be putting my best foot forward," added Glass, who is in his fourth season with the Victoria-based outfit.

Staying in Australia 'a good decision'

The AFL season was suspended in March but is set to resume in the next few weeks following the introduction of a strict testing regime and stringent training guidelines.

"It was probably a good decision for me to stay here because Australia has coped really well with coronavirus and a lot of the restrictions have been lifted," said the Maghera native.

"Professional sport is back in play and you can imagine when we came back what it was like to have 45 blokes just looking to be energised and be around each other.

"We have been training in small groups with a lot of running and skills-based drills. There were sections of the pitch sectioned off - six of you with a coach in the middle.

"You would rotate and another six came into your section. The gym set-up was the same as we had different hour-long slots to go in.

"This week we were still in small groups but were allowed to train together."

Testing 'pretty uncomfortable'

Glass describes the procedure for coronavirus testing which defines whether they can play or train as "pretty uncomfortable".

"We get tested before a contact session and get the result back 24 hours after the test. If the test comes back negative then you can train - if it is positive obviously you can't," outlined the 22-year-old.

"You get a swab on both sides of the back of your throat and then each nostril. They measure your index finger to see how far they can put the swab up your nose.

"It's not just in and out - they are moving it around and it makes your eyes water."

Glass made his AFL debut for Hawthorn in July 2017

The Glen clubman appreciates the difference it makes to be part of a professional sporting environment when considering the prospects of gaelic games returning to competitive action.

"In theory at county level you could have players tested once or twice every week if you had the resources but the cost is obviously a factor.