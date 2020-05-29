Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Linden was an integral part of Down's All-Ireland winning teams of 1991 and 1994

Former Down star Mickey Linden believes there is a "good chance" that he contracted coronavirus during a ski trip in March.

The two-time All-Ireland winner returned home on 14 March and went into self-isolation after one of his travel companions tested positive for the virus.

In an interview for BBC Sport NI's 'My Greatest Game' series, which will be published on Sunday, Linden said he had not been tested.

Linden returned the week before Northern Ireland went into lockdown, when those with symptoms that did not require hospital treatment were being advised to stay at home without being tested.

"I really would like to know if I had it or not," Linden said.

"There's a good chance I've had it I reckon, but I'll not know unless I do an antibody test.

"Not that it matters now, as I feel great, but I didn't feel that great that week

"I had flu symptoms but no temperature or a cough, I stayed in the house and got through it."

All GAA activity remains suspended having been brought to an immediate halt on 12 March.

While it is hoped that some form of activity can resume later this year, several high-ranking members of the organisation have cast doubts over how the sport could safely resume while social distancing measures remain in place.