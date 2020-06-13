Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim were firm underdogs in their 2000 Ulster Championship quarter-final

On 28 May 2000, Sean McGreevy made an unexpected new friend.

It was peculiar timing for the Antrim goalkeeper, who was in the middle of what would become the most significant day of his county career.

Antrim were playing Down in the Ulster Championship quarter-final, but McGreevy had a problem: he could barely see what was happening ahead of him.

As he strained his eyes to keep track of the red and black Down jerseys as golf ball-sized hailstones cascaded from the Belfast sky, he was kept informed by the hawk-eyed umpire beside his right-hand post.

McGreevy had never met him before, nor has he seen him since, but admits his white-coated acquaintance played a small but vital role during his greatest day for Antrim.

"You could tell he was vouching for Antrim that day because he was commentating to me," says McGreevy.

"He was in my ear saying, 'four minutes left on the clock keeper, six minutes left on the clock.'

"On the last kick-out he shouted, 'she's on the blow keeper, she's on the blow!'

With his new mate egging him on, McGreevy faced up to the longest 15 minutes of his 21-year inter-county career.

Antrim, without a Championship win in 18 years, were protecting a precious lead against Down's considerable scoring prowess; Shane Mulholland, Ciaran McCabe, Mickey Linden and James McCartan.

After a barren 1990s, Antrim looked to be starting the new millennium with a bang.

And they had played out of their skin to put themselves in the driving seat.

McQuillan top-scored for Antrim with seven points against Down

Shenny McQuillan, one of Antrim's two "hard men" in midfield with Aiden Morris, had found his range from frees; Kevin Doyle had scored three beautiful points; Kevin Brady was a livewire at corner-forward; Anto Finnegan had run himself into the ground against Linden.

But as well as they had played, the majority inside Casement still feared the worst, feared the Down comeback, feared that familiar sinking feeling.

After all, Antrim had been falling short against football's big guns for the best part of two decades.

And nobody felt the frustration more acutely than McGreevy. His Championship debut for Antrim, in 1993, ended in a three-point defeat by reigning All-Ireland champions Donegal.

While the young keeper was just relieved to have avoided any major mishaps, Fermanagh legend and BBC commentator Peter McGinnity approached him after the game.

"I remember he said, 'you don't realise it now, but Antrim should have won that game," recalls McGreevy.

What he also perhaps didn't realise was that he would be waiting another seven years before he could celebrate an Ulster Championship win with his county.

But, on that stormy Sunday inside Casement against a star-studded Down side, it all came together.

'It's about your mental state'

Brian White's appointment as manager in 1999 was hugely significant. 'Whitey', says McGreevy, transformed Antrim's mindset.

The O'Donovan Rossa clubman scoffed at their inferiority complex. Alongside trusted lieutenant Hugh McGettigan, White pumped a sense of confidence and arrogance into Antrim.

He enlisted the expertise of Ulster strength and conditioning coach Harry Brennan, he encouraged them to think differently.

After clinching the All-Ireland B Championship late in 1999, White's men were ready for another crack at ending their provincial duck.

"White's appointment was absolutely massive," says McGreevy.

"He really hammered his own attitude and inner belief into us.

"At that time, the Antrim players would have been looking at Tyrone and Armagh, with these trips to La Manga, and almost feeling like second-class citizens.

"But Whitey came in and said to us 'it's not about what you're eating, or what boots you're wearing, it's about your mental state'.

"He was a guy you could sit and have a pint with, but he had that ability to gain respect. He could put you in your place very quickly.

"A huge influence" - Brian White transformed the mentality of the Antrim squad

"I remember having a word with him. I was playing Irish League soccer with Ballyclare Comrades at the time, not working, getting £50 a game. I remember saying to Brian, 'listen I can't commit unless you can assure me of my place'. He just grabbed me and said, 'the best man gets the job, it's as simple as that'.

"There were managers down the years, you would respect their knowledge and work ethic, but you knew you could always go to Whitey with a problem.

"He was such a huge influence and was obviously a massive factor in that run we had."

Prior to throw-in against Down, Antrim had a surprise visitor in the changing room. Dessie Reynolds, a former Antrim minor selector, dropped in to say a few words.

Having been diagnosed with a terminal illness, Reynolds spoke of his desire to watch Antrim win a Championship game before he passed on.

His words left a significant impression on the Antrim panel.

"At that moment, I remember looking across at Aidan Morris, Shennie McQuillan and Joe Quinn," says McGreevy.

"It was almost like it wasn't just a football match now.

"It wasn't pressure, it was like another source of strength. I knew going down the steps that day that we were not losing that match. If there was ever a day when I was sure of Antrim winning a football match, it was that day in Casement Park."

The wall from St Paul's

McGreevy's performance certainly portrayed a man with unshakeable confidence.

While he was unable to stop Greg McCartan's first-half penalty, the St Paul's goalkeeper was simply unbeatable in the second period.

For most of the afternoon, the game was a thrilling, end-to-end slugfest. Antrim played with enterprise and exuberance, and a tenacity that caught Down by surprise.

But as the game wore on, Pete McGrath's Mournemen turned the screw, attacking in numbers as they looked to extend Antrim's 18-year wait.

On any other day, the 1994 All-Ireland winners would have prevailed. But on that occasion in Casement, they came up against the wall from St Paul's.

McGreevy produced an inspired display against a ferocious Down forward line

"My mindset that day was 'I don't care who's hitting it at me or where they are, I'm getting in the way of it'."

"Winning a Championship match meant everything to us. Our defence was amazing that day, they were just never going to give up."

However, despite the Antrim defence's herculean efforts, Down were given a lifeline when McGreevy was adjudged to have hauled down Linden as the forward closed in on a certain goal.

"I remember it clearly - I had to try and put him off, push him wide, but I remember being very conscious of not grabbing him. Then Mickey fell and I just knew the referee was going to give a penalty."

Referee Seamus McCormack indeed awarded the penalty.

Once again, it was McGreevy versus McCartan, only with a different outcome as the goalkeeper stopped the shot with his legs and booted the ball to safety.

The massive, result-saving moments kept coming. With seven minutes remaining, after McQuillan's seventh score made it 0-13 to 1-6 in Antrim's favour, McGreevy made a point-blank save to deny Linden before getting his frame firmly behind two stinging efforts from McCabe.

"I was ready" - McGreevy insists the victory came from a determination not to be denied

Down asked all the right questions. They threw everything they had and then some, but McGreevy was not to be denied. Not this time.

"That last 10 minutes, you knew they were going to have goal chances.

"There was one of McCabe's shots, he hit it so hard and it really caught me. It nearly knocked me back behind the line. But I was always ready for it. Every angle, every shot, I was ready."

'It was like our All-Ireland win'

When the final whistle blew, ending Antrim's 18 years of Ulster hurt with a 0-13 to 1-7 win, McGreevy could scarcely believe it.

Then, after exchanging smiles with the umpire, he launched himself into Joe Quinn's arms.

"It was a far greater feeling than I even could have imagined.

"Bizarrely, I don't know if winning an All-Ireland with Antrim would have felt better.

"In a way, that was like us winning an All-Ireland. For one game of football to have produced so many different emotions, it was easily the greatest game I've ever had."

That was as good as it got for Antrim and McGreevy, who scooped both the man of the match and player of the month awards for his goalkeeping heroics.

In the semi-final, Derry midfielder Anthony Tohill's extraordinary goal-line save from McQuillan's free denied them a first Ulster final appearance since 1970.

After a draw at Casement, the Oak Leafers ran out comfortable winners the second time around to crush the Saffrons' surge.

Later in 2000, unsavoury scenes in the Antrim final between St Paul's and Cargin resulted in McQuillan and Quinn stepping away from the county panel.

While McGreevy admits the fallout from the county final "ruined" the county's momentum, it does not darken his memory of inspiring Antrim to victory that day in Casement.

"People from other counties might read this and say, 'so what, you won a game of football'. I can understand people looking at it that way, but they'll never understand what that win did for so many people in Antrim.

"The lift it gave us that summer. Going into schools and seeing the kids wearing Antrim jerseys, or seeing the flags on the streets. Things I'd never seen in my county before. I used to drive through other counties and think 'why can I never have Saffron flags flying in my own county?'

"But seeing all the impact our win had that summer, it made me think 'this is what winning football matches is all about'."