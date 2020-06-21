Test your knowledge of Ulster SFC finals

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal, Tyrone and Armagh have served up some modern Ulster SFC final classics

The Ulster Championship final is the biggest day in the Ulster GAA calendar.

Over the years, we have been treated to some truly memorable finals, as well as some pretty forgettable ones.

This year's Clones showpiece had been scheduled for 21 June before the pandemic-enforced calendar changes.

And in the absence of the usual clash between two provincial heavyweights, we thought it would be a good time to test your knowledge on Ulster finals in years gone by.

There are 12 questions in total - good luck!