Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McKenna signed a four-year contract extension with Essendon in 2017

Essendon's Conor McKenna has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from his County Tyrone home to Australia.

The 24-year-old former Red Hands U21 player had tested negative five times since arriving back in Australia.

But his positive test on Friday has resulted in Sunday's game against Melbourne at the MCG being postponed.

McKenna said in April that he hopes to return home in the next couple of years and play for Tyrone.

"Essendon player Conor McKenna returned a low-grade irregularity on Friday after being tested as part of our Covid-19 protocols," said AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan.

"He was tested again and we were informed that the test came back (positive).

"The health department has been notified as per the protocols and we will be working with (them) to identify close contacts and isolate them.

"At the moment all players and football department staff have been told to isolate until that work is done."