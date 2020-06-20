Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ballyboden GAA club is among several which have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic

The GAA has said that pitches will reopen for adult training five days earlier than expected on 24 June.

An update from the GAA, based on recommendations made by its Covid-19 Advisory Committee following a meeting on Saturday, also confirmed that full contact training across all levels will be permitted from 29 June.

Club fixtures can resume from 17 July.

There is no change to planned return of inter-county action training on 14 September and matches on 17 October.

It is understood that a return to inter-county action will involve a straight knockout format for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

As well as contact training, challenge matches will be permitted from 29 June in the Republic of Ireland.

The updates followed the Irish Government's announcement Friday that all sport can resume from 29 June, with up to 200 spectators allowed at outdoor events.

The GAA also confirmed it is awaiting guidance from the NI Executive regarding the return of contact training in the six Northern Irish counties, who will be restricted to groups of no more than 10 as opposed to 15 in the Republic.