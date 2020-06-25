Sheridan enjoyed an excellent debut season in the AFLW

As GAA clubs around the country gear up for a return to action, few players are more excited to be back in familiar surroundings than Cavan's Aishling Sheridan.

The last year has been a whirlwind for the 23-year-old, whose impressive stint in the AFLW was cut short by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Next Monday she will return to Mullahoran, the club where it all began, where family and football are at their most intrinsically linked.

"I am very lucky in my club team, if you asked anyone in Cavan they think it's half my family," says Sheridan.

"My three sisters and my mum all play. I have a few first cousins on the team too. It's very much a family affair."

For Aishling, older sisters Geraldine, Louise and Mona have doubled up as team-mates for as long as she can remember, so too has mother Monica.

"Mam says she will retire every year but she is still hanging in there," says Sheridan.

"She might not make every training now and she might watch for a bit, but she has no problem putting on the number 16 goalie's jersey if she has to.

"I'm the youngest out of my sisters, so I have always played with them. There is not that much of an age gap between us.

"Dad was heavily involved with football and played county football himself too. If he is not managing us, he is there on the sideline, at least somewhere he can be seen! We have that family feel to it all.

"There are positives and negatives though. You come home and you might have lost and there is a big analysis going on in the kitchen with different views coming from all sides.

"But it's brilliant. I'm very lucky to have my family playing with me."

Sheridan's absence was a big loss to Cavan in the first half of the 2020 league campaign

Sheridan's first year in Australia, although prematurely curtailed, will go down as a success.

The Collingwood star was named 'best first year player' having helped her side to the final stages of the competition.

In such circumstances Sheridan might well be forgiven for feeling an overwhelming sense of frustration, however such emotions are overcome by that sense of excitement and relief that, after months of waiting, club football and the heart of the GAA is on the cusp of a return.