McKenna signed a four-year contract extension with Essendon in 2017

Essendon's Conor McKenna has been given a one-week suspension from the AFL for breaching return to play protocols.

The County Tyrone native recently twice tested positive for Covid-19, causing a fixture with Melbourne to be postponed.

McKenna subsequently tested negative on two occasions but remained in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

During that period, the AFL said he breached protocols by visiting the home of his former host family, although he has already served his ban.

The 24-year-old former Tyrone Under-21 player missed Essendon's loss to Carlton over the weekend.

That means McKenna, who has been allowed to come out of quarantine early, will go back to full team training on Wednesday and will be available to play against Collingwood at the MCG on Friday.

"The AFL confirms Essendon player Conor McKenna breached AFL Return to Play protocols," an AFL statement read.

"Conor visited the residence of his former host family's home, without gaining approval for the visit from his club, which is a breach of the AFL's Return To Play Protocols.

"The AFL looked into the matter and as a result Conor was suspended for one week [already served in Round Four] meaning that he will be available for selection in Round Five.

"It should be noted that the breach is understood not to be the cause of his Covid-19 positive test. That cause has not yet been determined."

No action in respect of rental inspections

AFL General Counsel Andrew Dillon said it was important, now more than ever, that players and officials adhered to the protocols.

"The protocols in place have been established to ensure the safety of the players, their families, clubs, staff and the wider community. Now, more than ever, we all must continue to be vigilant," Mr Dillon said.

"On behalf of the AFL, I would like to thank Conor and the Essendon Football Club for their cooperation during this challenging period."

The AFL also investigated Conor's attendance at rental inspections and will not take any action in respect of that matter.