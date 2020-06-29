Joe McMahon's distinguished county career with Tyrone included two All-Ireland titles

Two-time All-Ireland winner Joe McMahon says the knockout format of this year's Championship will generate excitement and provide "a welcome distraction" from the difficulties of recent months.

The GAA revealed their heavily revised fixture schedule for 2020 last week, with all matches being decided on the day and the final set for December.

"The stadiums won't be full but I don't think that will take away from the intensity and the spectacle you will have on the field," said McMahon, now part of the Fermanagh backroom team.

"You would imagine the teams will be delving into their squads a bit deeper than in previous years because of the condensed fixture calendar.

"We have been dealt this hand but I think you are still going to see plenty of good games. There is a lot more at stake because you don't have that opportunity of the backdoor," the Omagh native told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

League a priority but Ulster title 'the dream'

Former Tyrone star McMahon is part of former Red Hands team-mate Ryan McMenamin's coaching staff and the first challenge the Ernemen will face prior to their Ulster SFC quarter-final with Down in the autumn will be Football League Division Two survival.

The final two rounds of league fixtures are to be played prior to the commencement of The Championship, with Fermanagh two points adrift at the foot of the table with just one win from the five games they played before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will be focusing on those two league games and aiming to stay in Division Two. It's going to be a big challenge, then it's on to the championship" said McMahon.

"Ultimately the dream for Fermanagh is winning an Ulster title as they have never done it and it would be a great achievement if we made it."

High expectation on county players

The 36-year-old believes the GAA deserve credit for coming up with a fixture programme which accommodates both clubs and counties but warns the heavy schedule may take its toll on players.

"The way the GAA has mapped out the calendar gives a clear picture, although external factors may come into play with regard to the weather at the time of year, fixture congestion and any renewed major outbreak of Covid-19.

"They are hoping they can go ahead with this but it is an ever changing landscape and if things change it will not be possible. They are conscious of that.

"The expectation on the county player will be high, playing week in, week out - and let's not forget in the build-up to the county season they'll have been playing with their clubs.

"From having played no football for months they'll be playing quite a bit of football over a period of months."

