Clubs across Ireland were able to return to training in late June as Covid-19 restrictions were eased

The Gaelic Players' Association say players should be allowed to begin inter-county training as soon as their involvement in club championships are over.

The shortened 2020 club season will take place over an 11-week period from 31 July, with the GAA ruling that county sides cannot train before 14 September.

Last month GAA President John Horan stated that there will be no insurance for inter-county teams before that date.

The GPA, the body responsible for the welfare of inter-county players, has called on the organisation to review its position while criticising the "negative discourse" surrounding the longstanding club versus county debate.

"As things stand and for complete clarity, the roadmap clearly highlights that there should be no collective inter-county training prior to 14 September," read a GPA statement.

"However, it would be highly negligent of us, and utterly wrong, as the body charged with looking after inter-county player welfare, not to seek to have any such training covered by the GAA Injury Benefit Scheme, should these sessions be sanctioned by their respective counties.

"The GPA believes that common sense should prevail, allowing players to return to inter-county training once their involvement in club championship action is complete."

'It has always been club and county'

With the Covid-19 pandemic cutting at least four months out of the GAA's 2020 calendar, most competitions have been re-formatted to ensure they reach a conclusion by the end of the year.

There will be no provincial or All-Ireland club championships, while the inter-county football championships will revert to a straight knockout format.

A number of counties had already intimated that they may look to shorten their club championships in order to afford more time to their county sides while some boards, including Derry, have insisted that they will be taking full advantage of the 11-week club window.

"It should be noted that in the midst of the negative discourse surrounding 'club v county', inter-county players are incredibly proud and passionate to represent their communities," said the statement.

"As a player it has always been club and county, not club v county.

"2020 is a year that requires compromise and collaboration to complete what has been a very difficult year for all. Longer term, our strategy to achieve club and county balance requires structural changes that we have been working diligently on with the GAA via the Fixtures Task Force.

"The health of the inter-county game remains a vital component of the GAA's success.

"It is vital in terms of showcasing our games and in providing an arena for the sports' highest performers.

"It is also essential in terms of the unifying effect it has on clubs and communities and the sense of pride in place if offers. It is loved by GAA fans up and down the country and further afield and needs to be respected."