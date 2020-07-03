The 'miracle' of Clones - Canavan relives Tyrone's thrilling 1995 win over Derry

The recent 25th anniversary of 13-man Tyrone's famous victory over then arch enemy Derry induced a strange dichotomous mixture of shudders and smirks in this lockdowned out and washed-up hack.

I was in the journalism game less than two years when I found myself unwittingly in the midst of a Tyrone storm which was to cause me sleepless nights.

The day of the match itself passed off without relative incident for me, even though my post-match reaction brief inevitably meant referring to the dismissals of Tyrone duo Seamus McCallan and Pascal Canavan and Derry's Fergal McCusker.

Beating the All-Ireland champions of two years previously was clearly a big deal for Tyrone. You just had to witness the pitch invasion afterwards by the delirious Red Hand hordes to figure that one out.

My post-match ramblings were shouted down the phone in customary fashion to the copytaker in the Irish News office, and there were no major complaints when I ventured into the office on the Monday morning.

The fun was to follow.

A phone call to Damian Barton was to lead to unexpected ramifications for a young sports reporter

Barton comments provoke Red Hand storm

I can't quite remember whose idea it was that I should phone Derry's Damian Barton - the man whose tangle with Pascal Canavan had led to the Tyrone player's red card.

It was a number of days after the match but Barton - who actually worked in a Dungannon secondary school - was not for holding back in his assessment of the Red Hand team's tactics.

He may or may not have used the term "thugs". That word did not appear in the copy, but that was certainly the inference.

Anyway, the next day I was delegated to head up to the north coast to report on the North of Ireland Golf Championship for a number of days. A handy gig I thought. Walking around the pristine fairways of Royal Portrush getting a bit of sun.

But back in the office things were beginning to kick off as I learned when I filed my copy that night from Royal Portrush.

Mr Barton had been in touch and let's just say was having some "mature recollections" on what had transpired at Clones. It wasn't that I had misquoted him - more a case perhaps that he should have been a little more circumspect. Could anything be done?

I think we attempted some kind of salvage operation in print, but there was no question of a total climbdown on the newspaper's part.

'You will be going to Eglish'

There it sat for a couple of days and seemed to have gone away, only for my good self to lift the phone in the middle of the following week to be told by Tyrone manager Art McRory himself that, I remember this quote verbatim: "The Irish News will be very welcome at our Ulster final press night in Eglish next week, but you will be not be welcome".

Stunned, I am not even sure I was able to venture much of a defence and the phone call ended fairly quickly.

I immediately made my way to the editor's office and his first reaction was to burst out laughing.

When he then said, 'you'll be going to Eglish - we're not having that', any nervous smile I had was quickly wiped off my face.

There were still several days to the trip to Eglish and let's just say sleep was fitful during those nights.

Tyrone's tactics clear on the night

On This Day - Three sent off as Tyrone beat Derry in 1995 semi-final

Tyrone's tactics on the night were clear from the players through to the tea lady in Eglish.

Haughey was to be ostracised.

Everybody was on message apart from Paul Donnelly - whose introduction had helped turn the semi-final in Tyrone's favour - as he broke away from the group for a couple of brief seconds, shook my hand, told me it was nothing personal but that he wasn't allowed to speak to me that night, even though we had met socially and convivially on a couple of occasions in the previous months.

A couple of local Tyrone hacks and GAA hangers-on also made sure their displeasure at my "antics" was within earshot.

Feeling rather browbeaten after making a number of token but hopeless efforts to speak to Tyrone personnel, I made a fairly quick decision to head inside to get some refreshments. But there was no escape. I got a cuppa granted and a bun, but also a flea in my ear from one of the tea ladies.

The night couldn't end quickly enough. I didn't even have a driving licence at that stage so had to wait to the bitter end for my lift back to Belfast as my chuckling colleagues told me about all the great interviews they had got.

Things remained distinctly frosty for me for the remainder of Tyrone's summer which was end in heartbreaking fashion with a controversial one-point defeat to Dublin in the All-Ireland Final.

My Red Hand cold war didn't really end until August 1998 when Art McRory made contact with me to strongly back my criticism of the decision to play an All-Ireland Hurling semi-final the day after the Omagh bomb.

Croke Park had made it abundantly clear to me their unhappiness at my comments and with a few Dublin journalists doing their bidding by laying into me, I felt under siege to an extent.

Art's comments were seriously appreciated with our 1995 spat now in the past.