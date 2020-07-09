I've heard some horror stories already - McGurn concerned by return to GAA training

Fitness expert Mick McGurn is warning of an injury crisis in Gaelic football when players return to competitive club action next week.

"There is going to be a glut of injuries," says McGurn, who is currently the strength and conditioning coach at Queen's University Belfast.

"I have had some horror stories the last two weeks. One club has nine hamstring injuries after two sessions, another club has two ACL injuries, a broken collar bone, five hamstrings and three groins."

"Another club: snapped Achilles tendon, three MCL's and eight hamstrings, and the final club has three calf tears, four hamstrings and eight quad tears after four training sessions.

"These are real life figures from clubs all over Northern Ireland. It's the impatience of the coaches trying to get their players up to speed. Everybody is rushing back too quickly and I think it needs a more gradual return to training."

After a four month suspension due to Covid-19, the Gaelic football calendar is now jam-packed until Christmas.

After a summer of club action, the county game resumes with two rounds of the National League in the autumn before the start of the Championship, with the All-Ireland finals to be played just before Christmas.

McGurn is not worried about the busy schedule ahead but believes how players are training could have serious consequences.

"For the first time we are getting a better ratio of matches to training," said the Fermanagh man.

"In the past it has been something like 14 training sessions to one match. GAA players want to play matches.

"So with a smart training system you can play at a weekend, recover during the week, top up some of the elements, prioritise some skill work and then play again.

"For GAA players themselves this is perfect. It's what you do between the matches that will determine how many injuries you will get. If your training load is too much you are going to get a thing called accumulative fatigue that will lead to long-term injuries"

McGurn has experienced sport at the highest level across many different codes having worked with the Ireland rugby team, Ireland's international rules squad, and the Armagh senior Gaelic football panel, and he is concerned about the quality of coaching in Gaelic games.

"It's the elephant in the room," he said.

"Is the person prescribing these training programmes qualified? Just because you are the neighbour of the manager doesn't give you the licence to give training programmes.

"We need to question are these people who are prescribing programmes qualified, do they have experience in the sport they are giving programmes for, and do they have a professional qualification. You wouldn't get a hairdresser to wire a house."