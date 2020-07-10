Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The GAA is expected to update its return to play protocols this weekend

A Cork GAA club has paused all group activity after a number of members reported that they may have been in contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.

In a post on Facebook, Ardigeen Rangers said the move was a "precautionary measure".

The GAA's return to play protocols indicate that in the event of a suspected Covid-19 case, all activity must be paused until public health officials can conduct the necessary close contact assessment and testing.

In response the GAA is expected to release more return to play guidance this weekend, including detailed protocols on how to respond should a club member test positive for coronavirus.

Clubs have returned to training in preparation for the condensed season, with games allowed to begin around the county from Friday 17 July, however the Cork championships will begin a week later.

Ardigeen Rangers have put all activity on hold until Saturday, at which point they will provide an update on the situation.

"We in Ardigeen Rangers GAA feel it sensible and prudent to temporarily suspend both underage and adult group activities," said the west Cork club.

"We understand that anyone identified by Public Health authorities as a close contact will be tested for Covid-19."