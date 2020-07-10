Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Water breaks and panel limits are part of the GAA's match-day regulations for competitive action resuming later this month.

Club action will return on 17 July, four months after the GAA ceased all activity in response to Covid-19.

A one-minute water break will take place between the 15th and 20th minute of each half at the referee's discretion.

Clubs must have no more than 24 players within the pitch enclosure at one time.

The series of protocols have been published amid news that two Cork GAA clubs have ceased all activity after members came in contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The guidelines were given the green light by the Management Committee on Thursday evening.

There is no limit on the size of a club's matchday panel, meaning players can rotate inside and outside of the pitch closure.

A maximum of five football team officials shall be allowed on the sideline, with seven for hurling.

There will be no handshakes before or after games, no spitting or nose-clearing while any team huddles must be done where social distancing is observed.

The referee has the authority to dismiss players or officials who are in breach of the regulations.