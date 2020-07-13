Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

County Down club competition will begin in late July

Atticall GAC has suspended all activity until after 19 July after a club member tested positive for Covid-19.

The county Down club is the first in Ulster to be forced into bringing their restart to a halt following the three-month lay-off.

In the last week, clubs in Cork and Dublin have taken the same action following a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Condensed county championships are set to resume in July before inter-county games return in October.

In a Facebook statement on Monday, Atticall confirmed the positive test and advised club members that they would be contacted by public health officials if there was a need to be tested.

The GAA's return to play protocols indicate that in the event of a suspected Covid-19 case, all activity must be paused until public health authorities can conduct the necessary close contact assessment and testing.

Last week the GAA revealed its new rules for the resumption of competition, which included limits to panel sizes and water breaks in each half of action.

There will be no handshakes before or after games, no spitting or nose-clearing while any team huddles must be done where social distancing is observed.