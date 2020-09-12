Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

East Belfast GAC launched at the end of May and has already attracted over 1,000 members

East Belfast GAA have suspended all further activity after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

A club statement said all activity is suspended "until public health contact tracers carry out full close contact assessment and testing".

The club was founded at the end of May and is the first GAA club in the east of the city in almost 50 years.

The County Down outfit includes football, hurling and camogie players from all sides of the community.

In August, a security alert at the Henry Jones playing fields, where East Belfast GAA were training, was condemned by politicians.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said: "There can be no place for any kind of threat or intimidation in our society".