Kevin Molloy bundles in one of his two Dunloy goals

Dunloy produced a classy performance to retain the Antrim Hurling title with a 2-20 to 2-13 victory over Loughgiel in the final at Ballycastle.

Kevin Molloy scored the only goal of the first half as the sides went in level at the break.

Molloy's second goal put Dunloy in control despite late consolation strikes by Liam Watson and Benny McCarry for the Shamrocks.

The win was Dunloy's 14th county title and their third in the last four years.

While the two sides would have been excused for showing signs of weariness after their epic semi-final victories last week, it proved to be an intense and fiercely contested decider at a windswept McQuillan Park.

The quality on display was evident from the outset. After Paul Shiels had split the posts with an opening score to nudge Dunloy ahead, Loughgiel's Donal McKinley responded impressively with a stylish solo effort.

Molloys star for Dunloy

The Shamrocks, thanks in no small part to James McNaughton's dead-eyed shooting, managed to keep themselves ahead until the 22nd-minute when Dunloy drew level at five points apiece after failing to convert the first goal chance of the game.

Eoin O'Neill charged down the left before spotting Kevin Molloy, whose pass was turned away by some defiant last-ditch defending by Loughgiel, only for Keelan Molloy to pounce and fire over the bar.

But Dunloy were not to be denied a second time as they seized the initiative with a goal in the 29th-minute as Kevin Molloy skipped past the Loughgiel defence before firing towards goal.

Shamrocks goalkeeper Chrissy O'Connell did well to get a touch, but he was unable to stop the ball trickling over the line as Dunloy moved into a 1-6 to 0-7 lead.

Despite a characteristically skilled showing from Dunloy, Loughgiel refused to let the holders out of their sights with Shamrocks stalwart Liam Watson levelling the score at 1-7 to 0-10 on the stroke of half-time.

However, there was little Loughgiel could do to stop the two Molloys.

Dunloy's victory earned them a 14th Antrim senior hurling title

After a tight opening period, Keelan's excellent solo effort three minutes after the break paved the way for Dunloy to demonstrate their championship credentials during a clinical second-half display.

And while Loughgiel's Donal McKinley produced a fine score to reduce the deficit to two points in the 38th-minute, Dunloy simply proved too strong.

With space opening up, the Cuchullians notched a series of scores as the Loughgiel challenge faded before Kevin Molloy put clear daylight between the sides with Dunloy's second goal, charging through a wearying Shamrocks defence before rounding O'Connell to make it 2-17 to 0-13 in the defending champions' favour.

To Loughgiel's credit, they refused to lie down, with Liam Watson's goal giving the 20-time champions a glimmer of hope.

Benny McCarry, who scored the crucial extra-time goal in the semi-final win over St John's, added a second for the Shamrocks in injury-time, but it was not enough as Dunloy secured a seven-point victory.

Conal Cunning top-scored for the champions with seven points, five of which were from play, while Keelan Molloy helped himself to five points as Dunloy kept their place at the summit of Antrim hurling.